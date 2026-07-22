ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why A Hug Before Dinner May Be One Of Evolution's Oldest Survival Tricks

Human beings like to think we've invented diplomacy. We hold peace talks, sign treaties, shake hands after cricket matches and occasionally send awkward thumbs-up emojis to defuse arguments. But it turns out our closest relatives had worked out a rather elegant solution millions of years before we arrived: have a cuddle before the food comes out.

According to a new study led by researchers at Durham University in England, physical touch whether it's an embrace, a gentle pat, a kiss or even reassuring contact helps bonobos and chimpanzees reduce social tension before competing for food. In other words, if you're about to fight over the last slice of pizza, a hug might improve your odds of sharing it peacefully.

Social Touch Has Ancient Roots In Bringing Peace

Published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, the study suggests that touch isn't merely a pleasant social custom. It may be one of evolution's oldest conflict-resolution strategies.

To investigate this surprisingly heartwarming idea, researchers observed five semi-wild groups of bonobos and chimpanzees living in African sanctuaries. A total of 116 apes were filmed during the five minutes before food was released into a shared space. The scientists then did something that deserves admiration bordering on sainthood. They painstakingly recorded every reassuring touch: who hugged whom, who kissed whom, who reached out with a comforting hand, and then measured how peacefully everyone behaved once lunch officially began.

What Was The Result?

The results were remarkably clear. Apes that exchanged more reassuring physical contact before feeding spent significantly more time eating side by side afterwards. There was less social friction and greater willingness to share space, even when valuable food was involved. Considering that humans have been known to argue over the last samosa at family gatherings, this is no small achievement.