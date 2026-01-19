ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Your Home Has A Small Living Room? Here Are Smart Sofa And Furniture Setup Ideas That Work For Compact Halls

In Indian cities, the living room carries a lot of pressure. It has to look stylish for guests, feel cosy for family, double up as a Netflix zone, sometimes become a work-from-home office, and on rare occasions, host someone’s cousin who has decided to stay over. All this, often, in a space smaller than a cricket pitch’s practice net.

If you’ve ever walked into your living room and thought: Why does this feel smaller than it did on the floor plan?, then you’re not alone. The good news is that a small living room isn’t a design curse. It’s just a test of smart choices, especially when it comes to sofas and furniture placement.

The Sofa Mistake Almost Everyone Makes

The first and biggest error people make is buying a sofa that their room simply cannot breathe around. We see a plush, bulky three-seater in a showroom, imagine Diwali guests sitting on it, and forget to imagine the sofa actually inside our living room.

Pick two-seater and single-seater sofas rather than big ones (Getty Images)

According to Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, scale matters more than style in compact spaces. “Slim-arm sofas with visible legs are a smart choice because they create the illusion of lightness. They allow the eye to travel under the furniture, making the room feel more open. Bulky sofas, on the other hand, sit heavily on the floor and box the space in,” he says.

For smaller living rooms, two-seater sofas or compact L-shaped sofas work far better than fully extended three-seaters. They provide comfortable seating without hijacking the entire room.

Where You Place It Can Make Or Break The Room