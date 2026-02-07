North Carolina-Based Slingshot Festival Is Coming To India, Here's All You Need To Know About The Popular Festival of Music and Electronic Art, Plus Dates And Lineup
Barker and Deantoni Parks are headlining the first India edition of the two-day festival of electronic music, workshops, and immersive digital art.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
There is a very specific feeling you get when you walk into a music space and realise that this is not going to be about hits, hooks, or how quickly you can Shazam something. It’s about listening properly. About letting the sound do whatever strange, clever thing it wants to do. That feeling is what Slingshot Festival has been cultivating for over a decade, and in February 2026, it finally lands in Mumbai.
Slingshot Festival of Music and Electronic Art, founded in Durham, North Carolina in 2013, is one of those rare festivals that was never designed to become a “brand.” It began as an artist-run gathering: people who made electronic music, sound art, visuals, and experimental tech, sitting in the same room and asking each other uncomfortable questions about what comes next. Over time, this modest, slightly nerdy experiment grew into a global meeting point, drawing creators and audiences from more than 40 countries. And now, at a moment when India’s electronic and experimental music scene is confident and itching for bigger conversations, Slingshot arrives.
Dates And Venue
The India debut takes place on February 21 and 22 at G5A Warehouse, Mumbai. G5A has always been less about spectacle and more about intent: a space where art is allowed to breathe, glitch, and occasionally confuse you. Over two days, Slingshot unfolds through live performances, workshops, and immersive digital art, inviting audiences to encounter music not as a finished product but as a living, evolving process.
Who Is Playing?
The lineup itself reads like a carefully balanced playlist you’d never skip. The India lineup comprises artists such as Karshni, Sijya, Ruhail Qaisar, Philtersoup, Bigfat x Myles, Echologue, Sourya Sen, Spiralynk, Pardafash, Panelia, Varun Desai, Pale Blue Dotter, and Sanaya Ardeshir (a group that reflects just how wide and undefinable India’s electronic underground has become). These are artists who are less interested in fitting into genres and more interested in pulling them apart to see what’s inside.
Joining them are international artists who carry serious experimental credibility: Barker (performing both live and as a DJ), Deantoni Parks, Moritz Simon Geist, Debit, and MC Yallah. This isn’t about importing “big names” to validate a local scene. It’s about putting artists from different contexts into the same sonic conversation and seeing what happens when they listen to each other.
Partnered With Tech
What has always set Slingshot apart is that it refuses to treat technology as a gimmick. At this year’s Mumbai edition, selected workshops will explore the use of Claude (Anthropic’s AI assistant) within music-making and interactive art practices. Slingshot is presented in partnership with Claude as the festival’s official event partner and sponsor, but the emphasis is less on promotion and more on experimentation; how tools like AI can be used thoughtfully, creatively, and critically by artists rather than simply consumed.
This philosophy comes into sharp focus with one of the festival’s centrepieces: an interactive installation commissioned by Rhizome, the international organisation for digital art, in partnership with Claude. Conceptualised by Slingshot director Kai Riedl and Eric Marty, the installation turns the audience into an active participant. Movement, stillness, and presence shape a continuously evolving composition of sound and image created by artists from India and beyond. In other words, the art is paying attention to you.
Looking back, Slingshot’s history reads like a rebellion against predictability. Past lineups have featured influential figures such as Jamie XX, Holly Herndon, Carl Craig, Rival Consoles, and Nosaj Thing, alongside countless boundary-pushing performers who never quite fit into neat categories. The festival has also become known for its workshops, technology demonstrations, and installations: spaces where artists and audiences can engage with creative tools rather than just clap politely and go home. That spirit of curiosity feels especially relevant in India right now. Electronic music here has moved well beyond imitation. Slingshot arrives as a collaborator. Attendance to the main festival is free with RSVP, with separate ticketing only for workshop sessions.
