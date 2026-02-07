ETV Bharat / lifestyle

North Carolina-Based Slingshot Festival Is Coming To India, Here's All You Need To Know About The Popular Festival of Music and Electronic Art, Plus Dates And Lineup

L-R: Electronic musicians Karshni, Barker and Panelia are playing at the first India edition of Slingshot ( Images by special arrangement )

There is a very specific feeling you get when you walk into a music space and realise that this is not going to be about hits, hooks, or how quickly you can Shazam something. It’s about listening properly. About letting the sound do whatever strange, clever thing it wants to do. That feeling is what Slingshot Festival has been cultivating for over a decade, and in February 2026, it finally lands in Mumbai. Slingshot Festival of Music and Electronic Art, founded in Durham, North Carolina in 2013, is one of those rare festivals that was never designed to become a “brand.” It began as an artist-run gathering: people who made electronic music, sound art, visuals, and experimental tech, sitting in the same room and asking each other uncomfortable questions about what comes next. Over time, this modest, slightly nerdy experiment grew into a global meeting point, drawing creators and audiences from more than 40 countries. And now, at a moment when India’s electronic and experimental music scene is confident and itching for bigger conversations, Slingshot arrives. Dates And Venue The India debut takes place on February 21 and 22 at G5A Warehouse, Mumbai. G5A has always been less about spectacle and more about intent: a space where art is allowed to breathe, glitch, and occasionally confuse you. Over two days, Slingshot unfolds through live performances, workshops, and immersive digital art, inviting audiences to encounter music not as a finished product but as a living, evolving process. Who Is Playing?