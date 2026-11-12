ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Sleeping With Makeup On After A Party? Learn What Happens To Your Skin Overnight

Leaving makeup on overnight could cause redness, itching or dryness ( Getty Images )

Cleansing your face is probably the last thing you want to do after a late night. The easiest thing is to just fall into bed. It’s not likely that doing this once or twice will cause any problems, but doing it on a regular basis can cause problems for your skin.

When you sleep, your skin performs a variety of functions, such as controlling moisture levels, sloughing off dead skin cells and creating a protective layer. These processes are driven by circadian rhythms and are most active at night. The skin has its own micro-organisms, known as the skin microbiome. We live with microbes that help keep the skin healthy.

“Going to bed without taking off your make-up is more than just wearing cosmetics on your face. Foundation and concealer mix with sebum (the skin’s natural oil), sweat and dead skin cells that build up during the day. This layer will be in contact with the skin for hours. For those who are acne-prone, it can increase the chances of clogged pores and breakouts. It can be irritating to sensitive skin,” says skin specialist Dr. Debojyoti Dhar, Co-Founder and Director Leucine Rich Bio (BugSpeaks). What Happens When Makeup Stays On? The skin naturally produces an oily substance called sebum, which keeps the skin from drying out. This oil attracts makeup, sweat and dust throughout the day. Leave everything on overnight and the mixture can collect around your pores. Dr. Debojyoti Dhar says that over time, this build-up can cause blackheads, whiteheads and break-outs. This is why a quick cleansing routine should be the end of even a late party. According to Dr. Dhar, comedonal acne is a mild form of acne that is non-inflammatory and is characterized mainly by comedones, which are clogged pores. Some of the forms of comedonal acne that can occur if you leave makeup overnight on the face are blackheads and whiteheads. How Does It Affect The Skin Barrier?