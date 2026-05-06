ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Tan To Trouble, The Many Risks Of Summer Sun Exposure To Your Skin

In India, sunlight is like that relative who is always around. We grow up hearing things like, “Get some sun, it’s good for you,” or “Thoda tan ho gaya toh kya hua?” Sunlight is associated with health, Vitamin D, and that nice golden glow you see in shampoo ads. But while we’re busy romanticising the sun, our skin is taking a hit.

In a country like India, sunlight is constant. Whether you’re commuting, walking to a chai stall, or just standing near a window, you’re exposed to it. Says Dr. Vivek Bande, Consultant Surgical Oncologist at TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon in Maharashtra, “Moderate sunlight is beneficial, especially for Vitamin D synthesis. But excessive, unprotected exposure is where the problem begins.”

The problem is bigger than just “getting tanned.” If sunlight was the only issue, maybe we could manage. But add pollution into the mix and suddenly, it’s a full-blown attack. UV rays combined with pollution increase oxidative stress in the skin. Think of it as your skin being bombarded from all sides. This leads to faster ageing, dullness, and long-term damage that no “glow serum” can fix.

Tanning And Pigmentation

You step out for a few days, and suddenly your skin tone looks uneven. There are dark spots. That “sun-kissed glow” becomes “why do I look patchy?” What’s happening here is simple biology. UV rays stimulate melanin production (the pigment that gives your skin its colour).

More sun = more melanin = darker skin in patches.

We usually treat this like a fairness cream problem. It’s actually your skin reacting to stress.

Premature Ageing

That same sunlight is breaking down collagen in your skin. Collagen is basically the thing that keeps your face from looking like a crumpled bedsheet.