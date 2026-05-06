Tan To Trouble, The Many Risks Of Summer Sun Exposure To Your Skin
It's time we stopped treating skin damage as a beauty issue and started seeing it as a health concern.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
In India, sunlight is like that relative who is always around. We grow up hearing things like, “Get some sun, it’s good for you,” or “Thoda tan ho gaya toh kya hua?” Sunlight is associated with health, Vitamin D, and that nice golden glow you see in shampoo ads. But while we’re busy romanticising the sun, our skin is taking a hit.
In a country like India, sunlight is constant. Whether you’re commuting, walking to a chai stall, or just standing near a window, you’re exposed to it. Says Dr. Vivek Bande, Consultant Surgical Oncologist at TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon in Maharashtra, “Moderate sunlight is beneficial, especially for Vitamin D synthesis. But excessive, unprotected exposure is where the problem begins.”
The problem is bigger than just “getting tanned.” If sunlight was the only issue, maybe we could manage. But add pollution into the mix and suddenly, it’s a full-blown attack. UV rays combined with pollution increase oxidative stress in the skin. Think of it as your skin being bombarded from all sides. This leads to faster ageing, dullness, and long-term damage that no “glow serum” can fix.
Tanning And Pigmentation
You step out for a few days, and suddenly your skin tone looks uneven. There are dark spots. That “sun-kissed glow” becomes “why do I look patchy?” What’s happening here is simple biology. UV rays stimulate melanin production (the pigment that gives your skin its colour).
More sun = more melanin = darker skin in patches.
We usually treat this like a fairness cream problem. It’s actually your skin reacting to stress.
Premature Ageing
That same sunlight is breaking down collagen in your skin. Collagen is basically the thing that keeps your face from looking like a crumpled bedsheet.
Less collagen = fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging.
So while you’re thinking, “I’ll worry about ageing later,” the sun is already working overtime. This damage is slow, silent, and cumulative.
Sunburn
We tend to associate sunburn with foreign holidays. Like, “Oh, I got sunburnt in Bali.” But intense sun exposure in India can do the same thing. Redness, irritation, that burning feeling. Over time, repeated exposure can make your skin more sensitive, more reactive, and less resilient. Basically, your skin becomes that person who can’t handle anything anymore.
The Bigger Risk We Don’t Talk About
Let’s go beyond cosmetics. Continuous UV exposure affects how your skin functions. Dr. Bande warns, “Long-term exposure can damage skin cells, leading to conditions like actinic damage. In rare but serious cases, it can even increase the risk of skin cancers.”
Now, skin cancer isn’t something most Indians actively worry about. It feels like a “Western problem.” But that doesn’t mean we’re immune. It just means we’re less aware.
What Can You Actually Do?
You don’t need a 10-step skincare routine. You just need a few basic habits:
- Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen every day. Even when it’s cloudy.
- Protective clothing helps more than you think. Full sleeves, sunglasses, hats.
- The sun between late morning and mid-afternoon is not your friend. If you can avoid stepping out during peak hours, do it. If you can’t, protect yourself better.
- Pay attention to your skin. Persistent redness, unusual spots, sensitivity aren’t things to brush off.
Sunlight isn’t the villain. It’s essential, and good for you in moderation. But unprotected, excessive exposure is a different story.
References:
- https://impactfactor.org/PDF/IJCPR/17/IJCPR,Vol17,Issue2,Article132.pdf
- https://www.cell.com/developmental-cell/fulltext/S1534-5807(21)00636-5
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