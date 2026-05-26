ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Doc Shares Simple Ways To Protect Your Skin from Sun Damage | Skin Cancer Awareness Month 2026

Most of us Indians have a strange relationship with the sun. We complain about the heat every summer. We say things like, “Arre yaar, it’s too sunny,” while making absolutely no effort to protect ourselves from it. Sunscreen? “Maybe tomorrow.” Hat? “Too much effort.” Umbrella? “What am I, a tourist?” Then one day, we look in the mirror and wonder why our skin looks tired, patchy, tanned, or older than our actual age.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s time we stop treating sun protection like some luxury skincare routine reserved for influencers. Protecting your skin is actually basic maintenance like charging your phone.

According to Dr. Rakesh Patil, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist at AIMS Hospital in Mumbai, sun damage happens because of ultraviolet (UV) rays. “Long exposure without protection can damage your skin over time by breaking down collagen, weakening the skin barrier, and increasing the risk of pigmentation, dark spots, and tanning,” he says.

The sun is not just giving you a “healthy glow.” Sometimes, it’s giving you trouble with premium delivery. Dr. Patil explains that sun damage can happen in two ways: