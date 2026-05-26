Doc Shares Simple Ways To Protect Your Skin from Sun Damage | Skin Cancer Awareness Month 2026
The sun is not just giving you a “healthy glow.” Sometimes, it’s giving you trouble with premium delivery.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
Most of us Indians have a strange relationship with the sun. We complain about the heat every summer. We say things like, “Arre yaar, it’s too sunny,” while making absolutely no effort to protect ourselves from it. Sunscreen? “Maybe tomorrow.” Hat? “Too much effort.” Umbrella? “What am I, a tourist?” Then one day, we look in the mirror and wonder why our skin looks tired, patchy, tanned, or older than our actual age.
May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s time we stop treating sun protection like some luxury skincare routine reserved for influencers. Protecting your skin is actually basic maintenance like charging your phone.
According to Dr. Rakesh Patil, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist at AIMS Hospital in Mumbai, sun damage happens because of ultraviolet (UV) rays. “Long exposure without protection can damage your skin over time by breaking down collagen, weakening the skin barrier, and increasing the risk of pigmentation, dark spots, and tanning,” he says.
The sun is not just giving you a “healthy glow.” Sometimes, it’s giving you trouble with premium delivery. Dr. Patil explains that sun damage can happen in two ways:
Short-term damage includes things like sunburn, redness, and irritation. That angry tomato look after a beach holiday or a cricket match in the afternoon.
Long-term damage is sneakier. This includes pigmentation, premature ageing, loss of skin elasticity, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. It is the kind of damage that slowly builds up while you confidently say, “I never use sunscreen and I’m fine.”
No, you are not fine. Some common symptoms of sun damage include tanning, dry or rough skin, irritation, redness, dark spots, pigmentation, and early wrinkles and skin cancer. The good news is that protecting your skin is not complicated. You don’t need a celebrity dermatologist or have a skincare shelf that looks like a chemistry lab.
Tips To Protect Your Skin From Sun Damage
- Start with sunscreen. Dr. Patil advises using sunscreen with SPF 50 before stepping out. Applying it once during a Goa trip does not count as skincare discipline. Use it daily, even when it’s cloudy.
- Wear protective clothing. Hats, sunglasses, scarves, and full sleeves are not fashion crimes.
- Avoid direct sun exposure between 11 am and 4 pm, when UV rays are strongest. If you can delay errands or find shade, do it.
- Hydration matters. Drink enough water and moisturise regularly. Skin that stays hydrated handles heat and irritation much better.
- Underrated tip: stop randomly experimenting with skincare products because an influencer with “perfect” skin told you to. Dr. Patil recommends strictly using products suggested by dermatologists.
Healthy skin comes from small, boring, everyday habits: Sunscreen, water, shade, protection. Stop explaining to your dermatologist why you thought SPF was optional in an Indian summer.
Also read: