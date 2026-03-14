ETV Bharat / lifestyle

LPG Survival Guide: 10 Simple Ways To Reduce Gas Use And Cook Smarter At Home

Cooking gas prices are rising again. Global conflicts, especially in the Middle East, are affecting energy markets, and that eventually shows up in the most familiar place possible: your kitchen. For many households, especially in India, LPG is the backbone of daily cooking. But when prices climb, it suddenly becomes important to think about something we usually ignore: how efficiently we use that gas.

Most households waste more cooking gas than they realise, because they follow habits that burn extra fuel. The good news is that reducing gas consumption doesn’t call for much. Here’s the kitchen efficiency playbook:

1. Use a Pressure Cooker

If there is one tool that dramatically reduces LPG usage, it is the humble pressure cooker.

According to energy efficiency data from the Petroleum Conservation Research Association, pressure cooking saves:

20% fuel for rice

46% fuel for soaked pulses

50–70% fuel for vegetables

41.5% fuel for meat

Pressure cookers trap steam and heat, increasing the cooking temperature and reducing cooking time. Less time on the flame = less gas consumed.

2. Put a Lid on It

Cooking without a lid is like trying to heat your house with the windows open. When pots and pans are covered, heat stays trapped inside. This means food cooks faster and the burner doesn’t need to stay on as long. It’s one of the simplest and most effective gas-saving tricks.

3. Soak Before You Cook

This is a trick your grandmother knew. Soaking rice, lentils and beans before cooking dramatically reduces cooking time. The grains have already absorbed water. That means less water needs to be evaporated during cooking, and the food softens faster. Soaking also improves digestion.

4. Match the Vessel to the Burner