LPG Survival Guide: 10 Simple Ways To Reduce Gas Use And Cook Smarter At Home
With LPG cyliner prices soaring, reduce your cooking gas consumption by following our tips.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
Cooking gas prices are rising again. Global conflicts, especially in the Middle East, are affecting energy markets, and that eventually shows up in the most familiar place possible: your kitchen. For many households, especially in India, LPG is the backbone of daily cooking. But when prices climb, it suddenly becomes important to think about something we usually ignore: how efficiently we use that gas.
Most households waste more cooking gas than they realise, because they follow habits that burn extra fuel. The good news is that reducing gas consumption doesn’t call for much. Here’s the kitchen efficiency playbook:
1. Use a Pressure Cooker
If there is one tool that dramatically reduces LPG usage, it is the humble pressure cooker.
According to energy efficiency data from the Petroleum Conservation Research Association, pressure cooking saves:
- 20% fuel for rice
- 46% fuel for soaked pulses
- 50–70% fuel for vegetables
- 41.5% fuel for meat
Pressure cookers trap steam and heat, increasing the cooking temperature and reducing cooking time. Less time on the flame = less gas consumed.
2. Put a Lid on It
Cooking without a lid is like trying to heat your house with the windows open. When pots and pans are covered, heat stays trapped inside. This means food cooks faster and the burner doesn’t need to stay on as long. It’s one of the simplest and most effective gas-saving tricks.
3. Soak Before You Cook
This is a trick your grandmother knew. Soaking rice, lentils and beans before cooking dramatically reduces cooking time. The grains have already absorbed water. That means less water needs to be evaporated during cooking, and the food softens faster. Soaking also improves digestion.
4. Match the Vessel to the Burner
One common mistake is using small pots on large burners. When the vessel is too small, flames escape around the sides instead of heating the bottom of the pan. Using wide vessels that match the burner size ensures maximum heat transfer and faster cooking.
5. Use The Small Burner When Possible
Many stoves have 2-3 burner sizes. The smaller burner actually consumes 6-10% less gas than larger ones when used at the same flame level. For small vessels or quick cooking tasks, the small burner is the smarter choice.
6. Measure Your Water
Adding too much water means more energy is needed to evaporate it, which means more gas consumption. Measure water carefully instead of boiling away excess liquid. Your food will taste better too.
7. Prep Before Lighting The Stove
This is a surprisingly common mistake. People turn on the stove and then start chopping vegetables or searching for spices. During that time, gas continues to burn. Instead, prepare everything first. Then turn on the flame.
8. Clean The Bottom of Your Vessels
Food residue or grease on the bottom of utensils acts like insulation. It blocks heat transfer. Clean, smooth vessel surfaces allow heat to pass efficiently to the food.
9. Avoid Overcooking
Leaving food on the stove longer than necessary wastes gas and damages the texture and nutritional value of the food. Follow recommended cooking times and switch off the burner once the food is ready. Efficiency improves taste too.
10. Store Boiled Water in a Thermos
Many households repeatedly boil water throughout the day. Instead, boil it once and store it in a thermos flask. You’ll have hot water ready whenever you need it... without repeatedly burning gas.
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