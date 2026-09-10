ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Simple Tips To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly Ganesha At Home

Ganesh Chaturthi is that time of the year when homes suddenly become brighter, kitchens become busier and everyone seems to have an opinion about where Ganpati Bappa should be placed. There are flowers everywhere. There are diyas, sweets, music and relatives dropping in at odd hours. And, of course, there is Lord Ganesha. For many families, bringing Him home is one of the most special parts of the festive season. But while we decorate our homes and prepare delicious food, it is also worth asking: Can we celebrate without creating unnecessary waste? The answer is yes.

You don't need to completely change your traditions or become an environmental expert. A few thoughtful choices can make your Ganesh Chaturthi kinder to the environment.

1. Choose An Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idol

If you are bringing a Ganpati idol home, consider choosing one made from natural, biodegradable materials, particularly traditional clay. It is also worth checking what paints and finishes have been used. Avoid idols made with materials or coatings that may be harmful to the environment when immersed in water. An eco-friendly idol can be just as beautiful as any other.

Also read: Ganesh Puja 2026: Hearing-Impaired Children In Bhubaneswar Make Eco-Friendly Clay Idols

2. Decorate With What You Have

Before buying new decorations, look around your home. A colourful dupatta or saree can become a backdrop. Marigold flowers and mango leaves can add a traditional touch. Paper, cotton, wood and metal can also be used creatively. And don't be afraid to reuse decorations from previous years. Changing the arrangement or combining old pieces differently can give them a completely new look.

3. Skip Single-Use Plastic

Try to avoid plastic flowers, disposable décor and other single-use items wherever practical. For entertaining guests, use your regular plates, glasses and cutlery instead of disposable alternatives. If you do need disposable items, look for options appropriate to your local waste-management system rather than assuming that something labelled “eco-friendly” will automatically compost anywhere.