ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Simple 5-Step Skincare Routine That Can Help You Get Healthy, Glowing Skin Without Complicating Your Life

However, for most people, healthy, glowing skin doesn't require a bathroom shelf that resembles a chemistry laboratory. It starts with five basic steps done consistently: cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen.

If skincare were a television show, it would have far too many supporting characters. There are essences, ampoules, facial mists, sleeping masks, overnight peels, jade rollers, ice globes, and 17 products that promise to make you look like you've just returned from a Maldives vacation.

Identify your skin type (ETV Bharat)

The first step is a cleanser, which is essentially your skin's reset button. Throughout the day, your face collects dirt, sweat, oil, pollution, and traces of that snack you accidentally touched before touching your cheek. A gentle cleanser removes these impurities and prepares your skin for the products that follow. Clean skin is happy skin, and happy skin tends to complain less.

Next comes the toner. Once dismissed as a mysterious liquid that seemed determined to sting everyone's face in the 90s, modern toners are much gentler. They help balance the skin, provide a light layer of hydration, and create a smoother surface for the next steps in your routine. Think of toner as the opening act that warms up the crowd before the main performer takes the stage.

The third step is the serum, the overachiever of the skincare world. Serums contain concentrated ingredients designed to target specific concerns such as dullness, dehydration, pigmentation, or fine lines. Whether you're using vitamin C for brightness or hyaluronic acid for hydration, a good serum delivers active ingredients where they're needed most.

After serum comes the moisturizer, the dependable friend who always remembers to bring an umbrella. Moisturizers help lock in hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and keep the skin feeling soft and comfortable. Even oily skin benefits from moisturizing. In fact, skin that lacks hydration can sometimes produce even more oil in protest. Finally, there is sunscreen, the undisputed hero of every skincare routine. It protects the skin from harmful UV rays that contribute to premature ageing, pigmentation, and skin damage. Dermatologists may disagree on many things, but their collective message about sunscreen is remarkably consistent: wear it every day.

At the end of the day, glowing skin is less about chasing every new trend and more about building simple habits: Cleanse, tone, apply serum, moisturize, and finish with sunscreen.

Cleanser (ETV Bharat)

Toner (ETV Bharat)

Serum (ETV Bharat)

Moisturizer (ETV Bharat)

Sunscreen (ETV Bharat)