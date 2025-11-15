ETV Bharat / lifestyle

9 Simple But Powerful Ways To Be Kind

Kindness doesn’t make you rich, famous, or viral, but much like warm soup or well-fitting socks, it makes the human experience infinitely better. You don’t need to join an NGO, climb a mountain, or quote the Dalai Lama. Just start with the next person you see.

1. Say Thank You... and Mean It

You’d be amazed how many “thank yous” these days sound like software updates. Flat, automatic, gone in two seconds. Instead, say it like a human being. Make eye contact, smile, maybe even add a “that really helped.” It’s free, and it’s astonishing how it lights people up: baristas, housekeeping staff, security guards, even your perpetually annoyed boss.

2. Leave The Last Slice

The true test of character is what you do when only one piece of pizza remains. Kindness often hides in the small act of stepping aside and letting someone else take the last bite. It’s not martyrdom, it’s the satisfaction of knowing you’re better than your cravings.

3. Use Your Phone For Good

Try this modern miracle: instead of doomscrolling, send someone a message that says, “Hey, I was just thinking of you.” You’ll make their day (and possibly prevent your brain from dissolving into algorithmic mush). Even better, call your parents. They’ll assume you’ve won an award or are in hospital.

4. Listen Without Reloading

Kindness is sometimes just shutting up. When someone’s ranting about their day, don’t plan your counter-story or diagnosis. Just listen. Nod. Maybe grunt sympathetically. It’s an underrated superpower in a world where everyone’s waiting for their turn to talk.

5. Be Kind to Strangers Who Can’t Return It