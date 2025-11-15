9 Simple But Powerful Ways To Be Kind
Here are nine small but disproportionately powerful ways to be kind that could ripple out, in turn subtly improving the universe.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 3:32 PM IST
Kindness doesn’t make you rich, famous, or viral, but much like warm soup or well-fitting socks, it makes the human experience infinitely better. You don’t need to join an NGO, climb a mountain, or quote the Dalai Lama. Just start with the next person you see.
1. Say Thank You... and Mean It
You’d be amazed how many “thank yous” these days sound like software updates. Flat, automatic, gone in two seconds. Instead, say it like a human being. Make eye contact, smile, maybe even add a “that really helped.” It’s free, and it’s astonishing how it lights people up: baristas, housekeeping staff, security guards, even your perpetually annoyed boss.
2. Leave The Last Slice
The true test of character is what you do when only one piece of pizza remains. Kindness often hides in the small act of stepping aside and letting someone else take the last bite. It’s not martyrdom, it’s the satisfaction of knowing you’re better than your cravings.
3. Use Your Phone For Good
Try this modern miracle: instead of doomscrolling, send someone a message that says, “Hey, I was just thinking of you.” You’ll make their day (and possibly prevent your brain from dissolving into algorithmic mush). Even better, call your parents. They’ll assume you’ve won an award or are in hospital.
4. Listen Without Reloading
Kindness is sometimes just shutting up. When someone’s ranting about their day, don’t plan your counter-story or diagnosis. Just listen. Nod. Maybe grunt sympathetically. It’s an underrated superpower in a world where everyone’s waiting for their turn to talk.
5. Be Kind to Strangers Who Can’t Return It
Hold the elevator. Let someone merge in traffic. Compliment an overworked cashier. These are acts of anonymous grace... kindness given without expectation, like mailing good karma to yourself in the future. Somewhere, somehow, the world evens out.
6. Tip Well
If you can afford to eat out, you can afford to tip generously. The person serving you has probably been on their feet for eight hours, smiling through other people’s entitlement. Tip well. It’s the most efficient way to say, “I see you,” without getting weird about it.
7. Adopt The 10-Second Rule
If something nice crosses your mind about someone — their outfit, their work ethic, their sense of humour — say it within 10 seconds. Don’t overthink it. Compliments are like helium balloons; they only rise if you let them go before they deflate into self-conscious silence.
8. Practice Environmental Kindness
Being kind isn’t just about people. It’s about the world we’re living on, too. Carry a reusable bottle, pick up litter, plant a tree, or just stop pretending recycling is optional. The planet won’t thank you directly, but your grandkids might.
9. Forgive People (Even When They Don’t Deserve It)
Forgiveness isn’t saying, “What you did was fine.” It’s saying, “I’m not lugging this emotional sofa around anymore.” It’s kindness to yourself, disguised as mercy to someone else. Try it... your heart will feel like it just uninstalled unnecessary apps.
Bonus tip: Be kind to yourself. You’re not perfect. None of us are. You will forget birthdays, burn toasts, send regrettable texts, and accidentally like old photos on Instagram. It’s okay. The real trick to being kind in the world is to start with the person you spend the most time with: you. Because here’s the paradox of kindness: the more you give away, the more it comes back.
Also read:
- Mercury Retrograde Lasts Till November 29, Here's What It Means For Each Zodiac Sign According To Astro-Vastu Expert
- In Conversation With Sadhguru About Life, The Universe, And Everything: 'If You Fall Down 100 Times, It Is 100 Lessons Learnt'
- How To Host The Perfect Indoor Picnic This Winter
- What Harmanpreet Kaur’s Tattoo Reveals About Her Fighting Spirit