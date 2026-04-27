Hair Fall Troubling You? Follow These 5 Simple Habits to Keep Your Hair Healthy and Strong
Healthy hair comes from small daily habits done consistently. Here are habits to follow for your crowning glory.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
How many times have you stood in front of the mirror, looked at the comb in your hand, and wondered why there are so many strands of hair stuck in it? Hair fall has become one of the most common concerns today. People want long, thick and healthy hair, but they are also busy, stressed, and surrounded by quick fixes that promise miracles.
Healthy hair doesn’t come from magic oils or expensive treatments alone. It usually comes from small daily habits done consistently. Think about it this way. If you start your morning in a healthy way, you feel energetic throughout the day. The same logic applies to your hair. The way you treat your body in the morning affects the strength and growth of your hair as well. So if you want stronger and healthier hair, here are five simple rules you should follow every day.
1. Start Your Day With Water
Many people wake up and immediately reach for tea or coffee. But experts say the first thing your body actually needs in the morning is water. Drinking a glass of water helps maintain hydration in the body, including the hair follicles. When hair follicles stay hydrated, they function better and support healthier hair growth. If plain water feels boring, you can make it a little more interesting. Add a few slices of cucumber or squeeze a little lemon juice into the water. It refreshes the body and gives your metabolism a gentle start.
2. Eat A Protein-Rich Breakfast
Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, and it turns out your hair agrees. Hair is largely made of protein, so when your diet lacks protein, your hair can become weak and prone to breakage. Health experts recommend you start the day with protein-rich foods such as yoghurt, nuts, peanut butter, eggs or tofu. These foods not only reduce hunger but also provide nutrients that support stronger and thicker hair.
At the same time, experts warn that stress is one of the biggest enemies of healthy hair. When stress levels increase, hair loss often increases too. That’s why morning exercise can help. Activities like walking, yoga, meditation improve blood circulation to the scalp. Better circulation means the hair roots receive more nutrients, which supports healthier growth.
3. Be Gentle With Rubber Bands
Many of us quickly tie our hair in a tight ponytail while rushing to work or college. It feels convenient but it might not be great for your hair. Some people even tie their hair very tightly and secure it with a strong rubber band. This habit can actually weaken the hair roots over time. Instead, use silk or satin hair ties or make a loose braid.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, very tight hairstyles such as tight ponytails, buns, cornrows, and hair extensions can lead to traction alopecia, a type of hair loss caused by constant pulling on the hair roots.
4. Use Low Heat on Your Hair
Hair care is not just about what you apply on your scalp. It’s also about how you handle your hair every day. Hair experts recommend a wooden comb with thick bristles. This can reduce hair breakage and hair fall. When washing your hair, use lukewarm water instead of very hot water. Hot water can dry out the scalp and make hair brittle. While styling tools can help create stylish looks, high heat can damage hair strands. If you use them, keep the temperature low and apply hair serum or heat-protection spray before styling. This creates a protective layer that reduces heat damage.
5. Protect Your Hair From Sun And Pollution
Prolonged exposure to sunlight, dust, and pollution can weaken hair and make it dry or brittle. Experts recommend a few simple precautions when stepping outside:
- Apply a hair serum
- Wear a hat or cap
- Cover your hair with a scarf
These measures protect your hair from UV damage and environmental pollution.
These habits only work if you follow them regularly, not once in a while. Hair health is not built in a single day. It is built through consistent care over time. So tomorrow morning, before you rush into the day, try making a few small changes. Drink a glass of water. Eat a good breakfast. Go for a short walk. Be gentle with your hair. One day you’ll look at your comb and finally see fewer strands staring back at you.
(Disclaimer: The information and recommendations provided herein are for your understanding only. You should seek the advice of a personal advisor or expert before following them.)
References:
- https://ijam.co.in/index.php/ijam/article/view/5995
- https://www.jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(16)01398-0/abstract
- https://journals.lww.com/ijot/fulltext/2018/10060/scalp_condition_impacts_hair_growth_and_retention.3.aspx
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