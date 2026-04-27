ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hair Fall Troubling You? Follow These 5 Simple Habits to Keep Your Hair Healthy and Strong

How many times have you stood in front of the mirror, looked at the comb in your hand, and wondered why there are so many strands of hair stuck in it? Hair fall has become one of the most common concerns today. People want long, thick and healthy hair, but they are also busy, stressed, and surrounded by quick fixes that promise miracles.

Healthy hair doesn’t come from magic oils or expensive treatments alone. It usually comes from small daily habits done consistently. Think about it this way. If you start your morning in a healthy way, you feel energetic throughout the day. The same logic applies to your hair. The way you treat your body in the morning affects the strength and growth of your hair as well. So if you want stronger and healthier hair, here are five simple rules you should follow every day.

Handle your mane with care every day (Getty Images)

1. Start Your Day With Water

Many people wake up and immediately reach for tea or coffee. But experts say the first thing your body actually needs in the morning is water. Drinking a glass of water helps maintain hydration in the body, including the hair follicles. When hair follicles stay hydrated, they function better and support healthier hair growth. If plain water feels boring, you can make it a little more interesting. Add a few slices of cucumber or squeeze a little lemon juice into the water. It refreshes the body and gives your metabolism a gentle start.

2. Eat A Protein-Rich Breakfast

Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, and it turns out your hair agrees. Hair is largely made of protein, so when your diet lacks protein, your hair can become weak and prone to breakage. Health experts recommend you start the day with protein-rich foods such as yoghurt, nuts, peanut butter, eggs or tofu. These foods not only reduce hunger but also provide nutrients that support stronger and thicker hair.

At the same time, experts warn that stress is one of the biggest enemies of healthy hair. When stress levels increase, hair loss often increases too. That’s why morning exercise can help. Activities like walking, yoga, meditation improve blood circulation to the scalp. Better circulation means the hair roots receive more nutrients, which supports healthier growth.

3. Be Gentle With Rubber Bands