ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Nora Fatehi's FIFA World Cup 2026 Song 'Siir Siir' Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

Produced by Nora alongside Sanjoy and featuring French artist Vegedream, the song arrives carrying the weight of two very different expectations: On one hand, it has to be a catchy pop song. On the other, it has to be a FIFA World Cup anthem. Naturally, fans had thoughts.

The internet has never met a new song it couldn't immediately turn into a public referendum. The latest contestant in this global talent show of opinions is Nora Fatehi's new FIFA World Cup 2026 track, Siir Siir. For Nora, the track represents another major chapter in her growing relationship with FIFA following her memorable involvement during the 2022 World Cup. The song forms part of FIFA's official World Cup 2026 music project, bringing together artists from different countries, genres and musical traditions. Its release also arrived just ahead of Nora's appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony.

Within hours of its release, social media turned into a giant focus group. Many listeners loved the song's energy, polished production and, of course, Nora's dance performance. Fans flooded comment sections with praise, calling the track “absolutely fire” and celebrating yet another international milestone in her steadily expanding global career. Others pointed out that if there were an Olympic event for making complicated choreography look easy, Nora would probably medal. Comments like “No one can beat Nora when it comes to dancing,” “Lovely performance,” and “Amazing song and artist” quickly piled up online. The scale of the project itself also impressed fans.

However, this is the internet, where every compliment comes with a matching criticism, another group of listeners wasn't entirely convinced. Their issue wasn't necessarily with the song itself. It was with the football part. Several users felt that Siir Siir sounded more like a mainstream pop track than a World Cup anthem. The most common complaint is that elusive thing fans call “football vibe”: a phrase nobody can properly define but everyone claims to recognize when they hear it. Others immediately invoked the sacred text of FIFA music discussions: Shakira's Waka Waka. Comparing a new World Cup song to Waka Waka has become the musical equivalent of comparing every new smartphone to the first iPhone.

Some listeners argued that Siir Siir felt closer to a Bollywood-style dance number than a stadium anthem. A few also felt the choreography and expressions followed familiar territory, though even critics generally acknowledged the scale and ambition of the production. Still, debate is often a sign that a song has entered the cultural conversation. Nobody argues passionately about music they don't care about. If football fans and music fans have one thing in common, it's that neither group is known for keeping its opinions to itself.

Meanwhile, Nora gave a powerhouse performance on Siir Siir at the FIFA World Cup countdown concert in Toronto, Canada.