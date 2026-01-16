ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Indian Classical Maestros Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan And Pt. Rakesh Chaurasia Announce Multi-City India Tour, Here's All You Need To Know

Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan, son and disciple of the legendary Ustad Vilayat Khan, is among the foremost exponents of the Imdadkhani gharana. Known for his lyrical approach and depth of raga interpretation, he has performed extensively across India and internationally, contributing significantly to the global presence of Indian classical music. Pt. Rakesh Chaurasia, disciple of Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, carries forward the Maihar gharana flute tradition. He is recognised for his technical command, tonal clarity and contemporary approach to classical performance and has emerged as the leading flautist of his generation.

Watch them power through four cities together with their live music this year. This is the first time ever that both the maestros will share stage to create a grand finale blending solos, fusion, improvisations and singing of classical Sufi presentations.

Perfect Harmony Productions and Cisne are launching Strings & Wind, a new Indian classical music intellectual property designed to present high-quality classical music concerts across multiple cities. The IP aims to curate concert presentation that bring together leading instrumentalists from classical traditions across the world. The IP series debuts with a four-city India tour featuring Padma Shri awardee and sitar virtuoso Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan and two-time Grammy Award-winning flautist Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia.

The tour will take place at Bengaluru on 22 January 2026 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Mumbai on 23 January 2026 at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, Hyderabad on 14 February 2026 at Shilpa Kala Vedika and Delhi on 21 February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam Auditorium 2.

The performances will follow a structured 2.0-hour format, featuring individual solo recitals by each artist, followed at the end by a jugalbandi. There will be an interval of 20 minute additionally. Both the revered artists will be accompanied by noted tabla players and other accompanying artists.

Abhinav Upadhyay, Founder, Perfect Harmony Productions and Harini Madhira, Founder, Cisne For Arts And Events collectively state, “Strings & Wind has been conceived as a long-term platform for presenting classical music with curatorial intent and production quality. Launching this IP with such celebrated artists like Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan and Pt. Rakesh Chaurasia sets a strong foundation for what we aim to build across cities.” Oisharya Das, CEO - Private Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. states, “Supporting a rare confluence of legends like Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia & Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan reflects our commitment to enabling meaningful experiences.”

The tour is presented by Kotak Private and tickets are available exclusively on BookMyShow.

Tour Schedule