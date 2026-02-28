ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival Will Celebrate Indian Classical Music Heritage Of Seven Decades In March 2026

In a cultural landscape increasingly shaped by speed and spectacle, the Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival (SSMFL) is unhurried and committed to the artistic integrity of Indian classical music. From March 6 to 8, 2026, the festival returns to New Delhi at the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Open Air Arena, marking another chapter in a legacy that has influenced India's classical music culture for over seven decades.

The festival's unique quality lies in its curatorial discipline rather than its size. Its programming demonstrates a broad stylistic diversity among the various forms and Gharanas of Indian classical music, highlighting its role as a national cultural platform founded on artistic rigour and intergenerational collaboration.

7-Decade Legacy

Founded in 1947 by Smt. Sumitra Charat Ram, the festival emerged at a pivotal moment in India’s post-Independence cultural evolution. Over its seventy-plus years, SSMFL has become a benchmark of artistic integrity. Over the years, it has featured prominent artists including Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, Bismillah Khan, MS. Subbalaxmi, Siddeshwari Devi among other, largely recipients of India's highest civilian and cultural awards. The festival's stature is reflected in its discerning audience; a multi-generational community of rasikas, students, scholars, musicians, cultural journalists, diplomats, and patrons of the arts. Many attendees return annually for trust in the careful curation, the lineage of artists, and the serious presentation of music.

Festival Lineup

The 2026 edition features both established masters and promising young talent.

Day One features a blend of tradition and young excellence, showcasing artists like Ramana Balachandhran, a rising star of Carnatic music; Siddhartha Belmannu, an emerging Hindustani vocalist; and Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, a celebrated sarod maestro.

Day Two celebrates voice, lineage, and legacy, with performances by Sawani Shende, a leading female vocalist; Shashank Subramanyam, an internationally recognized flautist; and a rare guru-shishya presentation featuring Sajan Mishra and his son Swaransh, embodying the living transmission of the Banaras Gharana.