ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Harness To Safety Gear, Must-haves For Every Pet Parent To Keep Their Furry Friend Healthy And Happy

Follow our visual guide to know what to shop for if you have a furry friend at home.

Pets are wonderful. They love us unconditionally, forgive us almost immediately. They also have a remarkable talent for turning sensible adults into people who proudly carry around biodegradable poop bags. If you're a cat or dog parent, there are a few essentials that make life easier not just for your furry roommate, but for you too. The difference between “adorable pet parent” and “person chasing a Labrador through the neighbourhood wearing one slipper” is usually preparation.

Litter box (ETV Bharat)

Comfortable bed (ETV Bharat)

Appropriate toys (ETV Bharat)

Grooming supplies (ETV Bharat)

Safety gear (ETV Bharat)

Basic training (ETV Bharat)

Identification (ETV Bharat)

Hiding spot (ETV Bharat)

Love and attention (ETV Bharat)

First, invest in quality food and water bowls. Stainless steel is the overachiever of pet accessories. It doesn't hold odours, is easy to clean, and survives enthusiastic mealtime attacks. Your pet may still insist that your dinner looks more interesting, but at least they'll have a hygienic place to ignore their own food.

Next comes the bed. Cats will naturally choose the cardboard box the bed arrived in, because cats are tiny philosophers who reject capitalism. Dogs, however, appreciate a comfortable bed that supports their joints and gives them a designated nap zone... though they'll probably still migrate to your side of the sofa the moment you stand up.

A sturdy leash and well-fitted harness are must-haves for dog owners. Walking a dog should feel like sharing an adventure, not participating in an extreme sport where the squirrel always wins. For cats who venture outdoors or travel, a secure carrier is equally essential. It turns veterinary visits from a wrestling match into something only mildly dramatic.

Speaking of drama, grooming supplies deserve a standing ovation. A good brush keeps fur off your furniture, your clothes, your coffee and occasionally your breakfast. Nail clippers, pet-safe shampoo and dental care products also help prevent bigger health problems later. Your pet may act as though brushing is an unforgivable betrayal, but they'll forgive you approximately 14 seconds after receiving a treat.

Every home should also have a pet first-aid kit. Include bandages, antiseptic wipes approved for pets, tweezers, gauze and your veterinarian's emergency contact information. Hopefully you'll never need it, but it beats frantically searching online while your dog looks suspicious with the sock he just swallowed.

Interactive toys are another non-negotiable. Dogs need chew toys and puzzle feeders to channel their energy. Cats need feather wands, balls and anything they can dramatically knock off a table while maintaining complete eye contact with you. Mental stimulation reduces boredom and destructive behaviour which means fewer midnight zoomies across your bookshelf.

Finally, don't underestimate the power of identification. A sturdy collar with an ID tag provide peace of mind if your pet ever decides that The Great Escape is today's personal project.

The truth is, the most important thing you can buy isn't sold in pet stores. It's time. Time for walks, play, training, cuddles and the occasional conversation where you ask your dog who shredded the cushion despite already knowing the answer. Cats and dogs don't care about luxury. They care about feeling safe, loved and included in your life. Now that's a shopping list every pet owner can afford to prioritise.