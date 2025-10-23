ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Shashwat Sachdev Becomes First Indian Musician To Co-Compose With Legendary Oscar-Winning Hollywood Composer Hans Zimmer

Shashwat Sachdev, celebrated for his work on films such as Uri and Article 370 , not only makes history as the first Indian composer to co-compose with Zimmer but also as the only Indian artist to release music under his esteemed label, Extreme Music which has acts like Deadmau5, Quincy Jones, Snoop Dogg, Timbaland on its roster.

In a landmark collab, Hans Zimmer (renowned for iconic film scores such as The Lion King, Interstellar and recent Brad Pitt-starrer F1 ) has joined forces with India’s national award-winning composer Shashwat Sachdev for the title theme of the British television series Virdee . The title track also features Emmy-winning British film and television composer and music producer James Everingham, celebrated for his impactful contributions to projects like Apollo: Missions To The Moon .

Sachdev's earlier albums, Euphoria (And the Following Realities) released in 2021 and Shades of Cashmere released in 2022, have garnered significant acclaim, with Euphoria winning the PRS Foundation's Best Newcomer Award and the track Dharma taking home the Best World Production Music Award at the 2021 Production Music Awards. He won the National Film Award in 2019 for Best Background Score for his work in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Virdee (adapted from the gripping novels by A.A. Dhand) is touted to be an exhilarating crime thriller set against the gritty backdrop of modern-day England. Directed by the talented Mark Tonderai (whose keen eye for tension and drama has enriched projects like Gotham and Locke & Key), the series features a stellar cast, including Staz Nair, Aysha Kala, and Kulvinder Ghir.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Shashwat Sachdev said in a statement, “The joy of composing across continents is realizing that good sound doesn’t need translation — it just needs truth. From Mumbai to Los Angeles, it’s still the same heartbeat. This collaboration carried humility, pride, and soulfulness all in one breath. Sometimes I feel like a nomad, a gypsy soul travelling through cultures and countries, exploring new musical worlds as I move along this journey, and working with Hans and James was one exceptionally beautiful world that I stepped into.”

Sachdev's involvement in this groundbreaking project signifies a transformative moment for Indian music on the global landscape, paving the way for a new era in the fusion of music and storytelling.