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INTERVIEW | 2026 Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar Recipient Shashidharan Nair's Journey Of 50 Years Of Traditional Dance Choreography

It is a journey remarkable not only for its longevity but also for its breadth. Kathakali formed the foundation but it was only the beginning. Over the years, Nair immersed himself in Mayurbhanj Chhau under Guru Krishnachandra Naik, the creative dance tradition pioneered by Uday Shankar through masters such as Prabhat Ganguly and Gul Bardhan, the traditional dance forms of India under Yog Sunder Desai, and later the martial disciplines of Chhau and Kalaripayattu.

“This honour recognizes over five decades of professional work,” he says. “My journey began when I first joined the Little Ballet Troupe in Gwalior. Even as a young artist there, I was recognised as an outstanding performer by my gurus, mentors, directors, choreographers and fellow artists. This award honours the entire span of my artistic life.”

Today, more than six decades later, that journey has been recognised with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, India's highest national honour in the performing arts. For Nair, however, the award is less about a single achievement than the cumulative weight of an entire artistic life.

There are artists who spend a lifetime mastering a single form, and then there are those rare individuals whose lives seem to contain an entire landscape of artistic traditions. Shashidharan Nair belongs to the second category. Born in Kerala in 1954, Nair's journey into dance began when he was just nine years old. It was an age when most children are still learning the boundaries of their world. Meanwhile, he was entering one of India's most demanding artistic disciplines. Chosen to train under the legendary Kathakali guru Kavungal Sankaran Kutty Paniker at the Kalari Kovilakom Palace in Kollengode, he stepped into a gurukul system that would shape not only his art but also his character.

Many dancers spend a lifetime refining a single movement vocabulary. Nair chose instead to learn several. “My training in diverse Indian dance forms such as Kathakali, Mayurbhanj Chhau, Creative Dance, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi and various traditional dance forms of India has enriched me immensely,” he tells ETV Bharat. “It broadened my artistic vision and enabled me to create a unique movement vocabulary.”

The roots of that artistic vision lie in the discipline of his early training. At Kalari Kovilakom, days began before dawn. “The rigorous Kathakali training began at 4 am with eye exercises and continued throughout the day, culminating in abhinaya classes after dinner,” he recalls. “This demanding regimen instilled in me a sense of discipline, dedication, perseverance and commitment.”

Listening to him, one senses that discipline is not merely a professional virtue but the invisible architecture upon which his entire career has been built. That architecture would eventually support an extraordinary body of choreographic work. For the past four decades, Nair has served as the principal choreographer of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, one of India's foremost cultural institutions. There he has created productions that combine scholarship, theatricality and a deep understanding of movement. Looking back, he hopes audiences revisit not one work but an entire repertoire that stretches across nearly 40 years.

Beginning with Sangharsh in 1989, the list unfolds like a catalogue of contemporary Indian dance theatre: Tripurantak, Chakravyuha, Parikrama, Meera, Krishna Katha, Ram, Dance of Shiva, Shree Durga, Sampurna Ramayan, Parashurama and, most recently, Jai Somnath. Together, they represent what he calls “a sustained artistic exploration spanning nearly four decades.”

Shashidharan Nair is famous for choreographing mythological epics for the stage (Image courtesy the artiste)

For Nair, choreography has never been about arranging attractive sequences of movement. “My choreographies have always been rooted in a story, concept or theme,” he explains. “The movement vocabulary and choreographic structure must serve to communicate that narrative or idea.” This emphasis on storytelling helps explain the enduring success of Sampurna Ramayan, the large-scale production that has become a cultural fixture for audiences over the years.

The same curiosity led him to create Parashurama, one of his most acclaimed productions. Having portrayed the character in shorter episodes within other works, he became fascinated by the complexity of the warrior-sage. “I felt that the character of Parashurama and his compelling story deserved a more in-depth exploration and presentation as an independent production.”

The dance guru feels his artistic vision has matured over the years. He says, “In the beginning, I was constantly exploring, experimenting and testing my abilities.” Asked what advice he would offer his younger self, his answer is surprisingly simple: continue working hard, continue experimenting, and embrace challenges.

In many ways, the story of Shashidharan Nair is not merely the story of an artist who received one of India's highest art & culture honours. It is the story of a boy who woke before sunrise to practise Kathakali, who moved through multiple traditions without losing sight of his own voice, and who spent decades transforming stories into movement. If he could sit beside that nine-year-old boy entering his first Kathakali class in Kerala, what would he say? “The journey is unique, arduous and demanding,” he reflects. “Filled with its share of difficulties and challenges, yet it is incredibly rewarding, fulfilling, enriching, inspiring and truly worthwhile.”