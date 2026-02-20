ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Four-time Grammy Winner Shakira Will Headline Feeding India Concert 2026, Know The Dates, Venues And Ticket Details

Shakira, whose chart-topping anthems including Hips Don't Lie, Whenever, Wherever, and the World Cup phenomenon Waka Waka have made her one of the best-selling music artists of all time, brings more than just star power to the stage. Through her Barefoot Foundation, the Colombian superstar has championed education and child welfare for vulnerable communities worldwide, a mission that aligns with the Feeding India Concert's vision of a hunger and malnutrition-free nation.

Commenting on the announcement, Shakira said in a statement, “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I'm excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The Feeding India Concert is about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive."

Global pop icon and multiple Grammy Award winner Shakira will headline shows in Mumbai on April 10 and in Delhi on April 15, marking the first time the Feeding India Concert will be held across multiple cities. Beyond entertainment, her participation is set to significantly amplify national dialogue around hunger and malnutrition.

The Mumbai show will be held on April 10, 2026 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The Delhi show is scheduled for April 15, 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The shows are presented by HSBC India, produced and exclusively ticketed by District by Zomato. Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, said, “Music has the unique power to unite people across boundaries, and we're leveraging that to drive meaningful conversations that can transform lives.” The Feeding India Concert is a community-driven initiative designed to accelerate progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030.

The organization addresses hunger and malnutrition through a comprehensive approach: supporting large-scale systemic interventions with government, providing direct meal support to low-income, government, and non-government schools, and mobilizing a youth-led volunteer movement that raises awareness and drives action across communities. The concert serves as an awareness platform bringing together diverse stakeholders in recognition that solving hunger requires collective action across all sectors of society.

Where To Get Tickets

District app users can receive all real-time updates and exclusive announcements about the concert by clicking on the ‘Notify Me’ button. Exclusive 48 hour access for HSBC credit cardholders will be live from 12 pm on February 27 to 12 pm on March 1. The credit cardholders can avail 10% off up to INR 1,000 at the time of booking. General ticket sales will go live at 1 pm on March 1.

Opening acts will be announced in the coming weeks via the Feeding India and District Updates’ Instagram pages and on the District app.