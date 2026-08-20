ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Travel Trend: Set-Jetting In America, Where Your Favourite Films Become Real Places

There is a kind of holidaymaker who arrives in a foreign country and does not immediately ask where the best restaurant is. They ask where the film was shot. A beautiful beach is a beautiful beach, but if Margot Robbie has roller-skated along it, or Daniel Day-Lewis has marched through its streets pretending to be Abraham Lincoln, the beach or street acquires an additional layer of importance. This is the idea behind set-jetting.

What Is Set-Jetting?

Set-jetting is the increasingly popular habit of travelling to the real places seen in films and television shows. Instead of merely watching your favourite characters run through a city, fall in love on a beach or get in trouble in a small town, you decide to go there yourself. The trend turns movie locations into travel destinations, allowing fans to walk the same streets, visit the same landmarks and admire the same landscapes that once existed only on a screen.

According to Brand USA, nearly 40% of travellers interested in visiting the United States want to see locations featured in movies or television, while one in five recent visitors say films influenced their trip planning. Which means Hollywood, having spent more than a century persuading us that America is exciting, has accidentally created one of the country's most effective tourism campaigns. The great thing about set-jetting is that the locations don't disappear when the credits roll. Here are the top set-jetting destinations to visit.

'La La Land' and 'The Barbie Movie' were largely shot in Los Angeles (Getty Images)

1. Los Angeles

The Barbie Movie's fantastical Barbieland may have been constructed for cinema, but its rollerblading sequences brought viewers to Venice Beach, where the Pacific, the boardwalk and the endlessly entertaining procession of humanity provided the real-world backdrop. Today, you can walk or cycle along the Venice Beach Boardwalk and discover that the place is every bit as colourful without a film crew telling it what to do.

Then there is La La Land, which turns Los Angeles itself into a character. The film's locations include Griffith Observatory, where one of its most memorable sequences unfolds beneath the planetarium dome. Stand on the observatory terraces today and you can look across the enormous sprawl of Los Angeles, including the famous Hollywood Sign.

The Academy Awards have been associated with the city since the first ceremony in 1929, and Hollywood remains the world's most recognisable centre of cinematic mythology. Visitors can explore the Hollywood Walk of Fame, take studio tours, visit film-related attractions and stand outside theatres where generations of actors have waited to discover whether their name would be followed by applause.

New York city is responsible for dozens of iconic movies and shows (Getty Images)

2. New York City

New York has appeared in so many films that visiting it can feel like an extended game of cinematic déjà vu. Steven Spielberg's West Side Story returned to the streets of New York for its 2021 adaptation, filming across several neighbourhoods while preserving the city's role in the story. Elsewhere, Lincoln Center and the Upper West Side provide countless opportunities to experience the city's cultural landscape. The beauty of New York set-jetting is that you don't necessarily need a list. Walk around. Eventually, you will recognise something.

Savannah is responsible for the famous park bench scene in 'Forrest Gump' (Getty Images)

3. Savannah