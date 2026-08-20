Travel Trend: Set-Jetting In America, Where Your Favourite Films Become Real Places
Having spent more than a century persuading us that America is exciting, Hollywood has accidentally created one of the country's most effective tourism campaigns.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
There is a kind of holidaymaker who arrives in a foreign country and does not immediately ask where the best restaurant is. They ask where the film was shot. A beautiful beach is a beautiful beach, but if Margot Robbie has roller-skated along it, or Daniel Day-Lewis has marched through its streets pretending to be Abraham Lincoln, the beach or street acquires an additional layer of importance. This is the idea behind set-jetting.
What Is Set-Jetting?
Set-jetting is the increasingly popular habit of travelling to the real places seen in films and television shows. Instead of merely watching your favourite characters run through a city, fall in love on a beach or get in trouble in a small town, you decide to go there yourself. The trend turns movie locations into travel destinations, allowing fans to walk the same streets, visit the same landmarks and admire the same landscapes that once existed only on a screen.
According to Brand USA, nearly 40% of travellers interested in visiting the United States want to see locations featured in movies or television, while one in five recent visitors say films influenced their trip planning. Which means Hollywood, having spent more than a century persuading us that America is exciting, has accidentally created one of the country's most effective tourism campaigns. The great thing about set-jetting is that the locations don't disappear when the credits roll. Here are the top set-jetting destinations to visit.
1. Los Angeles
The Barbie Movie's fantastical Barbieland may have been constructed for cinema, but its rollerblading sequences brought viewers to Venice Beach, where the Pacific, the boardwalk and the endlessly entertaining procession of humanity provided the real-world backdrop. Today, you can walk or cycle along the Venice Beach Boardwalk and discover that the place is every bit as colourful without a film crew telling it what to do.
Then there is La La Land, which turns Los Angeles itself into a character. The film's locations include Griffith Observatory, where one of its most memorable sequences unfolds beneath the planetarium dome. Stand on the observatory terraces today and you can look across the enormous sprawl of Los Angeles, including the famous Hollywood Sign.
The Academy Awards have been associated with the city since the first ceremony in 1929, and Hollywood remains the world's most recognisable centre of cinematic mythology. Visitors can explore the Hollywood Walk of Fame, take studio tours, visit film-related attractions and stand outside theatres where generations of actors have waited to discover whether their name would be followed by applause.
2. New York City
New York has appeared in so many films that visiting it can feel like an extended game of cinematic déjà vu. Steven Spielberg's West Side Story returned to the streets of New York for its 2021 adaptation, filming across several neighbourhoods while preserving the city's role in the story. Elsewhere, Lincoln Center and the Upper West Side provide countless opportunities to experience the city's cultural landscape. The beauty of New York set-jetting is that you don't necessarily need a list. Walk around. Eventually, you will recognise something.
3. Savannah
There are many reasons to visit Savannah: The architecture, the enormous oak trees, the Spanish moss, the squares. But for generations of film lovers, there is another reason: Forrest Gump. The film's famous opening sequences included Forrest sitting on a bench in Chippewa Square, recounting his extraordinary life to passing strangers. The original bench has since been moved to a museum, which is probably sensible. Otherwise, visitors would spend the entire day sitting on it and refusing to move because someone else has arrived to take a photograph! Chippewa Square remains, however, and the historic district still possesses the atmosphere that made Savannah such a memorable setting.
4. Monument Valley
Monument Valley, straddling the Arizona-Utah border, has been appearing in American cinema for decades; its enormous sandstone buttes providing the kind of scenery that makes ordinary mountains seem slightly embarrassed. The landscape also featured prominently in Nomadland, the 2021 Best Picture winner. The immense red-rock formations and open desert reinforce the film's themes of solitude, movement and life on the road. Visitors can explore the valley through scenic drives and guided experiences led by Navajo guides, who provide something no film can: context.
5. Richmond
Steven Spielberg's Lincoln, starring Daniel Day-Lewis, used Richmond and other Virginia locations to recreate the atmosphere of Civil War-era America. The city's historic streets and preserved architecture proved more convincing than any amount of digital wizardry could have managed. Today, visitors can explore Civil War landmarks, museums and historic neighbourhoods and discover that Richmond's history is built into the city.
6. Chicago
Chicago has played so many roles on screen that it may reasonably expect an actors' union card. For Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, the city became Gotham. Downtown streets and Lower Wacker Drive provided the backdrop for the film's spectacular urban action sequences. Then there is Home Alone, which offered a completely different Chicago: leafy, affluent suburbia. The McCallister family home in Winnetka remains one of the most recognisable movie houses in America. The surrounding streets are much quieter than the film's plot would suggest. The contrast is wonderful. The same metropolitan area can be Gotham City one minute and the setting for a family Christmas disaster the next.
7. Northern Kentucky
Rain Man is fundamentally a road movie, so it seems fitting that its filming locations stretch across a landscape where travelling between places is part of the story. In Newport and elsewhere in Northern Kentucky, visitors can find locations associated with the Oscar-winning film, including Pompilio's Bar & Restaurant and Evergreen Cemetery. The area offers something particularly appealing to set-jetters: you are following a journey.
8. Austin
Filmmaker Richard Linklater filmed Boyhood over approximately 12 years, largely in and around Austin, allowing the city itself to age alongside the characters. Visitors can explore the neighbourhoods, parks, independent shops, music venues and trails around Lady Bird Lake that form part of Austin's everyday landscape. You don't need a monument to have a film location. Sometimes a street corner is enough.
9. The Midwest
The Midwest is often at its most cinematic when it is doing absolutely nothing dramatic. The Bridges of Madison County, starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood, used rural landscapes and historic covered bridges to tell a story of love, choice and regret. The film was set in Iowa, with filming also taking place in Wisconsin. The appeal of these landscapes is precisely their ordinariness: country roads, farmland, bridges and small communities. There are no skyscrapers, explosions or CGI monsters. Just the American countryside carrying on.
10. Philadelphia
Some movie locations have become so famous that they have developed their own traditions. The steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art are one of them. In Rocky, Sylvester Stallone's character runs up the staircase in one of Hollywood's most recognisable training sequences. The film won three Oscars, including Best Picture, and transformed the steps into a pilgrimage site for movie fans. Today, visitors run up the stairs before raising their arms in triumph. The nearby Rocky Statue ensures that nobody has to wonder whether they have come to the correct place.
Films have made deserts famous. They have turned ordinary neighbourhoods into landmarks. They have persuaded millions of people to care about museum steps, railway tracks, restaurants, bridges, beaches and small-town squares. Now those viewers are travelling back.
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