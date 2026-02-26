ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Senior Independence Month 2026: Wellness Tips For Your Golden Years

Health awareness is important because it helps prevent illness, improves daily comfort, and brings peace of mind. Small lifestyle changes can make big differences in living well.

What Is Senior Independence Month?

Senior Independence Month is a month-long observance of seniors and the resources that help them live full, active, and engaged lives. Independence gives seniors a sense of purpose. This allows them to contribute to the lives of their family, friends, and neighbours, and enjoy activities that they’ve always done. With roots stretching back to the Industrial Revolution, this is a chance for younger members to support older adults in the community.