ETV Bharat / lifestyle

German Rock Legends Scorpions Announce 4-City India Tour As Part Of Their Global 'Coming Home' Run, Find Out When And Where To Grab Tickets

The tour kicks off on April 21, 2026, at JN Stadium in Shillong, a city that arguably understands rock music better than most places on the subcontinent. From there, the band heads to HUDA Grounds in Gurugram on April 24, NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on April 26, before closing the India leg on April 30 at Jio Gardens, BKC, Mumbai. It’s a neat geographical sweep, covering the north, northeast, south and west.

This April, Scorpions will return as part of their Coming Home tour, performing across four Indian cities (Shillong, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai) in what promises to be both a stadium-sized rock spectacle and a nostalgic reunion. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the tour lands at a moment when classic rock is enjoying a renaissance among younger audiences who weren’t even born when Winds of Change first drifted across the world like a lighter held aloft.

There are some bands you don’t just listen to; you grow up alongside them. Scorpions are one of those bands, the one you heard on late-night radio, with that one unforgettable power ballad that seemed to play at every farewell party in the 90s. Now, after an 18-year wait, the German hard rock veterans are finally coming back to India.

Scorpions’ return has been the subject of persistent rumours over the past few months, fuelled by social media breadcrumbs and hopeful Reddit threads. Their last performance in India dates back to December 2007, which (depending on your age) either feels like yesterday or a lifetime ago. Back then, rock concerts were fewer, smartphones were still finding their footing, and the idea of international arena tours in India felt like a special event.

At the heart of this return are the men who’ve carried the Scorpions story for six decades: vocalist Klaus Meine, guitarist and founder Rudolf Schenker, guitarist Matthias Jabs, bassist Paweł Mąciwoda and drummer Mikkey Dee, formerly of Motörhead and a man who brings a certain controlled chaos to the proceedings. That this lineup is still touring globally in 2026 feels less like a novelty and more like an act of defiance against time.

“We are incredibly excited to finally be touring India again after such a long time and are looking forward to meeting our many, many fans in India,” Meine said in a statement. “The concerts will also be a very special experience for us.” Rudolf Schenker, who founded the band in 1965, said, “Sixty years after the band’s founding, we’re bringing our ‘Coming Home’ concert to India. It will be a unique celebration for our fans and for us.”

6-Decade Career

Matthias Jabs echoes the sentiment with characteristic enthusiasm. “Finally playing in India again – and on top of that our now iconic ‘Coming Home’ concerts – will be spectacular and unforgettable for us as well.” One suspects it will be unforgettable for fans too, particularly those who’ve waited nearly two decades to hear Rock You Like A Hurricane played loud enough to rattle the ribs.

Over the years, Scorpions have released 19 studio albums, most recently Rock Believer in 2022, and performed in over 80 countries. Their sound (arena-ready riffs, soaring choruses, and ballads that wear their hearts openly) helped define what hard rock could be when it wanted to be emotional without apology. Songs like Still Loving You and Send Me an Angel have aged into something almost mythic.

When Do Tickets Go Live?

Tickets for the tour will roll out in phases. Artist presale begins on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 12 pm, followed by an exclusive presale for Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card customers on January 15 at 12 pm. General ticket sales open at 1 pm on January 17, 2026, via BookMyShow. For Indian rock fans, April can’t come soon enough.

Scorpions – Coming Home 2026 India Tour Dates