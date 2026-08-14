ETV Bharat / lifestyle

70 On Paper, Younger Inside: Scientists Say Your Biological Age Could Be Different From Your Birth Certificate

Someone who is 70 years old on paper may have the health of a much younger person ( Getty Images )

What do “epigenetic clocks” actually measure? These lab tests have become popular tools for studying biological ageing, or how the body’s cellular function changes at a faster or slower rate than expected. However, the underlying biology behind each of these measurements has remained largely unknown until now. A recent USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study published in npj Aging shows the variability in what five of the most widely used epigenetic clocks are actually measuring.

The research team also developed new gene-expression based clocks to complement existing epigenetic clocks, which show even stronger predictive power for age-related disease and mortality.

Biology Versus The Calendar

Scientists have long known that people age at different rates biologically. Someone who is 70 years old on paper may have the health of a much younger person, while another 70-year-old may be much more frail than their same-age peers. To measure that difference, researchers use epigenetic clocks to estimate biological age. These tools measure a chemical change called DNA methylation, which doesn’t change the genetic code itself but affects which genes are turned “off” or “on.” These chemical changes on top of the base DNA are collectively called the epigenome.

Examining the epigenome can predict health problems and even the risk of death better than chronological age alone. But until now, scientists did not know exactly what was happening inside cells that made the epigenetic clocks such powerful tools.

“Ageing isn’t just about the number of candles on your birthday cake, but also about what’s happening inside your cells,” said lead author T. Em Arpawong, research associate professor of gerontology at the USC Leonard Davis School. “We found that different clocks capture different aspects of the biology of aging and developed new transcriptomic ageing gene scores that complement existing clocks and, in some cases, better predict age-related disease and mortality.”

Surprising Differences