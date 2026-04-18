ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Explained: What Is Schumann Resonance, Known As The Earth's Invisible Hum That Affects Everything From Our Sleep To The Climate Worldwide?

The Schumann resonances (SR) are a set of spectral peaks in the extremely low frequency portion of the Earth's electromagnetic field spectrum. ( ETV Bharat )

If you stand outside during a thunderstorm, you might notice a few obvious things. The sky flashes like a badly wired nightclub light. The air smells metallic. And your hair briefly stands poker straight. What you will not notice (because it is completely invisible and utterly silent) is that every lightning strike is sending a faint electromagnetic ripple around the entire planet. This ripple doesn’t just vanish into the atmosphere. It bounces between the Earth’s surface and a layer of charged particles high above us called the ionosphere. The result is a continuous global echo of electromagnetic waves circling the planet. Scientists call this phenomenon the Schumann Resonance. In a sense, it is planet Earth humming to itself. Why The Name? The main note of that hum occurs at about 7.83 hertz, meaning the electromagnetic field oscillates roughly eight times per second. This frequency was predicted in the 1950s by the German physicist Winfried Otto Schumann and later confirmed by experiments in the 1960s. Something else also oscillates in roughly the same frequency range: the human brain. That coincidence has made the Schumann resonance one of the most fascinating topics in modern geophysics. A Planet Powered by Lightning At any given moment, there are roughly 2,000 thunderstorms happening somewhere on Earth. These storms produce about 50 lightning strikes every second. Each strike releases a pulse of electromagnetic energy that travels around the globe within the Earth–ionosphere cavity. Some of those waves reinforce each other, creating standing electromagnetic patterns, the Schumann resonances (at frequencies near 8 Hz, 14 Hz, 20 Hz and higher harmonics).