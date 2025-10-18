"Shah Rukh Sir and I Had a Jugalbandi on Stage": Sartek On SRK, Amsterdam, Folk House, And Playing Indian Beats In Europe
In conversation with DJ Sartek who will be representing India at the prestigious Amsterdam Dance Event later this month.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 2:17 PM IST
If you’ve ever watched a crowd at an electronic festival lose their collective mind to a drop that sounds both futuristic and nostalgic (like a remix of your childhood and your afterparty), there’s a good chance Sartek had something to do with it. The Delhi-born DJ and producer has long been a familiar name in India’s EDM scene, sharing stages with Hardwell, Martin Garrix, and Dimitri Vegas, but later this month, he’s taking his sound somewhere even more iconic: the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE).
For the uninitiated, ADE isn’t just another music festival: it’s the Mecca of electronic music. This year, it's being held from October 22 to 26. Think Coachella with more conversations about plugins and fewer flower crowns. It’s where producers, labels, and DJs from around the world gather to talk about where the future of sound is headed... and to play sets that remind everyone why they started loving dance music in the first place.
Amsterdam Calling
On October 26, Sartek headlines Desi Elite Night at Jimmy Woo, one of Amsterdam’s most exclusive nightclubs and a venue he’s dreamt of playing for years. “Jimmy Woo has been around since the early 2000s,” he tells us over Zoom from his Delhi residence. “Getting a chance to play there will be one for the books. I’ve been going to ADE for years, and this one feels special, of course! I’m preparing my set right now... a lot of Folk House and some unreleased music I've never played anywhere else.”
He says this with the easy energy of someone who’s equally at home behind a console in Delhi or in Dubai playing for Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan. Because yes, that happened — and it’s every bit as cinematic as it sounds.
The King And His Son
“I did shows for Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan’s D’YAVOL,” he recalls, referring to Aryan Khan’s luxury lifestyle brand. One of the brand's events was in Dubai, and Sartek, being Sartek, didn’t hold back on his style or sound. “I played my own music, my own way,” he says.
What happened next could have been lifted straight from a movie: “Shah Rukh sir and I had a jugalbandi on stage. He was dancing to my songs. I was always a fan, but now I’ve become a bigger one. One thing he made me realize is that humility is the most important thing. No matter how big you become, always stay grounded. The way he meets and greets everyone (even the crew) it’s amazing. He personally came to the console after the gig to shake hands with me.”
And Aryan? “He’s sharp,” says Sartek. “He takes care of business and marketing, follows in his father’s footsteps, and makes sure he greets everyone. He doesn’t act like a star child at all. I loved working with him.”
The Desi Drop
Circling back to ADE, what makes his turn significant isn’t just the venue. It’s the idea of headlining the first Desi showcase at one of the world’s most prestigious music conferences (a space historically dominated by Western acts). “A lot of South Asians living in the Europe, US and the UK are going to fly down for ADE,” Sartek explains. “Hardwell will be there too — he’s been supportive since the start of my career.”
That “desi music” he’s referring to isn’t Bollywood remixes or bhangra-fied club bangers. It’s something far more layered — a new genre he’s been shaping over the years and calling ‘Folk House.’ Imagine traditional Indian vocals or Sufi chants laid over deep house grooves. “When I play such music internationally,” he says, “the audience is mixed. Europeans get their share of melody and rhythm, the Asians get nostalgic lyrics and vocals. It’s beautiful when it all connects.”
The Making Of Folk House
Sartek’s Folk House isn’t about token Indian elements dropped over electronic beats. He’s chasing something subtler: a kind of musical common ground that speaks to generations. “In a room, if there’s a Gen Z and a grandma, they both should understand it,” he chuckles. “Modern beats with nostalgic vocals... that’s the goal.”
He’s part of a growing global movement where producers are rediscovering the spiritual side of electronica, from Ben Böhmer’s ambient dreamscapes to the Afro-house and Middle Eastern influences flooding European clubs. “My focus with Sufi Tech is combining something you’ve heard before and forgotten about, with a modern sound,” he says. “And honestly, it’s picked up way more than I expected.”
What’s remarkable is that while the world has only just begun exploring “spiritual electronica,” Sartek’s been nurturing it for years... bringing Indian instruments, languages, and textures to global stages without ever reducing them to aesthetic flourishes. “We come from a population of 1.3 billion,” he says, matter-of-factly. “So, when Indian sounds and instruments mix with electronic beats, it becomes something the world hasn’t heard before.”
A Cultural Soundboard
So what exactly will he play at Jimmy Woo? “There’ll be a lot of people from the Indian diaspora travelling for the festival,” he says. “For example, I’m planning Tumbi or Punjabi vocals for the North Indians, Garba elements for the Gujarati crowd, and Carnatic classical motifs for South Indians. Everyone will hear something that feels like home, just not in the way they expect.” He grins while describing it — the gleam of someone who’s simultaneously thinking like a composer, a cultural ambassador, and a bit of a mischievous DJ who loves surprising a crowd. His playlist, he says, will include new material from his Folk House experiments, and maybe a few collaborations inspired by the growing interest from Bollywood labels to “rework their catalogues into electronic soundscapes for Gen Z.”
So, when Sartek steps onto the Jimmy Woo stage later this month, he won’t just be representing India. He’ll be representing a sound that’s equal parts memory and momentum.
