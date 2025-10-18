ETV Bharat / lifestyle

"Shah Rukh Sir and I Had a Jugalbandi on Stage": Sartek On SRK, Amsterdam, Folk House, And Playing Indian Beats In Europe

If you’ve ever watched a crowd at an electronic festival lose their collective mind to a drop that sounds both futuristic and nostalgic (like a remix of your childhood and your afterparty), there’s a good chance Sartek had something to do with it. The Delhi-born DJ and producer has long been a familiar name in India’s EDM scene, sharing stages with Hardwell, Martin Garrix, and Dimitri Vegas, but later this month, he’s taking his sound somewhere even more iconic: the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE).

For the uninitiated, ADE isn’t just another music festival: it’s the Mecca of electronic music. This year, it's being held from October 22 to 26. Think Coachella with more conversations about plugins and fewer flower crowns. It’s where producers, labels, and DJs from around the world gather to talk about where the future of sound is headed... and to play sets that remind everyone why they started loving dance music in the first place.

Amsterdam Calling

On October 26, Sartek headlines Desi Elite Night at Jimmy Woo, one of Amsterdam’s most exclusive nightclubs and a venue he’s dreamt of playing for years. “Jimmy Woo has been around since the early 2000s,” he tells us over Zoom from his Delhi residence. “Getting a chance to play there will be one for the books. I’ve been going to ADE for years, and this one feels special, of course! I’m preparing my set right now... a lot of Folk House and some unreleased music I've never played anywhere else.”

He says this with the easy energy of someone who’s equally at home behind a console in Delhi or in Dubai playing for Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan. Because yes, that happened — and it’s every bit as cinematic as it sounds.

The King And His Son

“I did shows for Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan’s D’YAVOL,” he recalls, referring to Aryan Khan’s luxury lifestyle brand. One of the brand's events was in Dubai, and Sartek, being Sartek, didn’t hold back on his style or sound. “I played my own music, my own way,” he says.

What happened next could have been lifted straight from a movie: “Shah Rukh sir and I had a jugalbandi on stage. He was dancing to my songs. I was always a fan, but now I’ve become a bigger one. One thing he made me realize is that humility is the most important thing. No matter how big you become, always stay grounded. The way he meets and greets everyone (even the crew) it’s amazing. He personally came to the console after the gig to shake hands with me.”