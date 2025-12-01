Inside Samantha’s Coimbatore Wedding Look: Red Saree, Temple Jewellery, And A Ring That Could Signal A Plane
Published : December 1, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
Weddings are emotional. There’s love, laughter, and at least one distant relative who cries harder than the bride. But when Samantha Ruth Prabhu casually posts wedding photos (right before her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s first anniversary of his second marriage), that’s not emotion. That’s timing. But let's focus on the real star here: the bridal fashion. And of course, Samantha’s new husband, Raj Nidimoru, who showed up looking exactly like the kind of man who knows not to overshadow his bride.
What The Bride & Groom Wore
Raj picked a white kurta-pyjama layered with a textured beige Nehru jacket. Clean. Elegant. Understated. The subtle woven pattern of his jacket nicely complemented Samantha’s extravagance without competing.
Samantha showed up in a luxurious deep red silk saree. The shade sits firmly in the South Indian bridal universe. The border was wide, heavy, and woven so intricately with gold zari that your eyes instinctively go, “This is why textile artisans need national awards.” Floral motifs, symmetrical patterns, heritage-style embroidery. The body of the saree featured tiny buttas scattered with the restraint of someone who knows when to stop. The pallu continued the zari extravaganza, making sure that no matter where Samantha turns, at least three people’s jaws drop!
Her blouse matched the saree shade and was embroidered so generously with gold that if you blink, you might miss the silk. High neckline, elbow-length sleeves, traditional cut... everything about it spelt bridal. It brought drama, but the sophisticated kind.
The Jewellery
South Indian weddings and minimalism have never met. So naturally, Samantha arrived in temple-style gold jewellery strong enough to anchor a ship. She layered a bold gold choker with a longer necklace. Her wrists had thick bangles and textured bangles. The rings on her fingers formed a small army, but the “army general” was unmistakable: a humongous modern design engagement ring that probably has gravitational pull. It was the lone contemporary rebel in a sea of traditional gold.
The Hair
Samantha’s hair was tied up neatly, adorned with fresh white flowers. The flowers softened the look, adding a sweet contrast to the rich saree and serious jewellery.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru look blissfully in love in their wedding photos: glowing, smiling, and clearly winning at coordinated elegance. But fashion-wise, Samantha’s bridal look stands out as a beautiful collision of heritage textile, temple jewellery artistry, and a standout modern ring that signals a new chapter in the most stylish way possible.
