Inside Samantha’s Coimbatore Wedding Look: Red Saree, Temple Jewellery, And A Ring That Could Signal A Plane

Weddings are emotional. There’s love, laughter, and at least one distant relative who cries harder than the bride. But when Samantha Ruth Prabhu casually posts wedding photos (right before her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s first anniversary of his second marriage), that’s not emotion. That’s timing. But let's focus on the real star here: the bridal fashion. And of course, Samantha’s new husband, Raj Nidimoru, who showed up looking exactly like the kind of man who knows not to overshadow his bride.

What The Bride & Groom Wore

Raj picked a white kurta-pyjama layered with a textured beige Nehru jacket. Clean. Elegant. Understated. The subtle woven pattern of his jacket nicely complemented Samantha’s extravagance without competing.

Samantha showed up in a luxurious deep red silk saree. The shade sits firmly in the South Indian bridal universe. The border was wide, heavy, and woven so intricately with gold zari that your eyes instinctively go, “This is why textile artisans need national awards.” Floral motifs, symmetrical patterns, heritage-style embroidery. The body of the saree featured tiny buttas scattered with the restraint of someone who knows when to stop. The pallu continued the zari extravaganza, making sure that no matter where Samantha turns, at least three people’s jaws drop!