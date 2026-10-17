Your Salon Visit Checklist: 7 Things That Will Make Your Experience Much Better
Quality alone is not enough to guarantee a good result. The professional's skills and how they use the equipment are equally important.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
A salon visit is often judged by the final result. Was the haircut right? Did the colour turn out as expected? But the experience depends on several things that happen before the customer sees the mirror. The consultation, the products used, the professional's approach and even the way the salon is set up all play a role. Durgesh Sharma, MD at MARC Salon & Beauty Equipments tells ETV Bharat about the things you should pay attention to on your next salon visit:
1. Consultation Supported by the Right Salon Setup
The hairstyle reference image is helpful, but it cannot serve as a substitute for conversation. Your stylist needs to know your preference, hair type, how you maintain your hair etc. A styling chair that is adjustable, a properly placed mirror and organized station will help the stylist evaluate your hair and demonstrate the outcome.
2. Hygiene Should Be Part of the Routine
Proper cleaning of equipment, clean towels, and well-maintained workstations should be the norm. It should not be left to assume whether the equipment has been cleaned or washed. Proper hygiene is crucial when dealing with the scalp or skin.
3. Understand Which Beauty Treatment Suits You
Before choosing a beauty or body treatment, ask why it is recommended. Know what the procedure involves and what results you can expect. Professional beauty and slimming devices are designed for specific procedures. Their suitability, correct use and the practitioner's expertise all matter.
4. Notice How Comfortable You Feel
Customers can spend an hour or more in a salon chair, particularly during colouring and styling appointments. Proper back support, adjustable seating and a comfortable shampoo station can make that time easier. Furniture needs to work for the customer as well as the professional performing the service.
5. The Tools Behind the Service
Professional hair tools and treatment equipment need to be suited to the work being performed and maintained properly. Quality alone is not enough to guarantee a good result. The professional's skills and how they use the equipment are equally important. Customers should be able to ask questions about a tool or treatment that concerns them.
6. See Whether the Workspace Works Well
A salon does not need to look elaborate to function well. What matters is whether the workstations are clean and organised, products are accessible and professionals can move around without unnecessary interruptions. Mirrors, trolleys, storage and the placement of equipment all influence how smoothly a service can be delivered.
7. The Right Tools and Advice for At-Home Maintenance
The appointment should not end with the final styling. Ask what you can realistically do at home to maintain the result and when you might need a follow-up service. You should also know how to use equipment like blow-dryers and straighteners appropriately so as not to damage your hair in any way.
A salon experience is shaped by the details customers may not initially notice. Professional skill remains central, but the right products, well-maintained equipment, comfortable furniture and an organised workspace help support that skill.
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