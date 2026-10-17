ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Your Salon Visit Checklist: 7 Things That Will Make Your Experience Much Better

A salon visit is often judged by the final result. Was the haircut right? Did the colour turn out as expected? But the experience depends on several things that happen before the customer sees the mirror. The consultation, the products used, the professional's approach and even the way the salon is set up all play a role. Durgesh Sharma, MD at MARC Salon & Beauty Equipments tells ETV Bharat about the things you should pay attention to on your next salon visit:

The hairstyle reference image is helpful, but it cannot serve as a substitute for conversation. Your stylist needs to know your preference, hair type, how you maintain your hair etc. A styling chair that is adjustable, a properly placed mirror and organized station will help the stylist evaluate your hair and demonstrate the outcome.

2. Hygiene Should Be Part of the Routine

Proper cleaning of equipment, clean towels, and well-maintained workstations should be the norm. It should not be left to assume whether the equipment has been cleaned or washed. Proper hygiene is crucial when dealing with the scalp or skin.

3. Understand Which Beauty Treatment Suits You

Before choosing a beauty or body treatment, ask why it is recommended. Know what the procedure involves and what results you can expect. Professional beauty and slimming devices are designed for specific procedures. Their suitability, correct use and the practitioner's expertise all matter.

Ask specific details about the beauty treatment (Getty Images)

4. Notice How Comfortable You Feel

Customers can spend an hour or more in a salon chair, particularly during colouring and styling appointments. Proper back support, adjustable seating and a comfortable shampoo station can make that time easier. Furniture needs to work for the customer as well as the professional performing the service.