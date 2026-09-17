Sabyasachi Returned To New York Fashion Week, But Where Was the India?
Top designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's comeback New York collection 'Bengal Byzantine Broadway' looks like western wear with Indian jewellery.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Say the word “Sabyasachi” and somewhere in the collective Indian imagination, a bride in a heavily embroidered lehenga appears. There are antique-looking necklaces, velvet, jewel-toned silks and Bengali heritage. So when Sabyasachi Mukherjee returned to New York Fashion Week after nearly two decades, expectations were understandably high. This is the designer who has spent years building an entire visual vocabulary around India: its textiles, craftsmanship, jewellery, Bengal, old-world glamour and the intoxicating idea that more really can be more.
Instead, New York got jeans. Lots and lots of them. The Spring/Summer 2027 collection, titled 'Bengal Byzantine Broadway,' featured 72 looks and opened with the former supermodel Christy Turlington in a denim-on-denim look. There were plaid shirts, cowboy hats, workwear jackets, denim vests, trousers, tailored suits, trench coats and plenty of the relaxed Western dressing that has become the default international fashion language.
A hint of Indian craftsmanship was seen in the embroidery, hand-beading, richly worked jackets, brocades, hand-painted silks and jewellery. Some of the denim was produced in Japan and worked on in Kolkata. There were sari-blouse-inspired boleros, embroidered cow-print jackets and the familiar Bengal tiger appearing as a motif. But was this actually a Sabyasachi collection or was it a Western wardrobe wearing Sabyasachi jewellery?
Bengal Byzantine Broadway Sounds More Indian Than It Looks
Mukherjee has been quite clear about what he was attempting. Speaking ahead of the show, he described the collection as essentially Western clothing viewed through an Indian lens. Vogue characterised the collection as a meeting of Marfa, Mumbai and Bengal, with American Western codes colliding with Indian embellishment and craft.
That is a perfectly legitimate creative proposition. In fact, it is probably an important one for a designer attempting to build a genuinely global luxury house. But there is a difference between Indian fashion influencing Western clothes and Indian fashion being translated into a global vocabulary. The jeans, tailoring and silhouettes are beautiful. The jewellery is spectacular. But you could remove the jewellery, the tiger motifs and a few embroidered surfaces, and much of the wardrobe could have walked into a New York showroom without anyone necessarily asking where it came from.
Let's make one thing clear before the fashion police arrives. We are not arguing that Sabyasachi should have sent 72 lehengas down a New York runway. Indian fashion does not have to mean bridalwear. India is not a permanent wedding reception. We have trousers, shirts, jackets, denim, sneakers. We have people who have never willingly worn a dupatta in their lives.
Sabyasachi is absolutely right to challenge the Western fashion world's familiar expectations of what “Indian fashion” should look like. That is arguably the most interesting idea behind Bengal Byzantine Broadway: India doesn't have to arrive internationally dressed as a bride. But the irony is that in trying to escape the obvious clichés of Indian fashion, the collection sometimes seems to escape India too.
There is a vast territory between “traditional Indian couture” and “American wardrobe with Indian embroidery.” That territory is exactly where Sabyasachi could have been most interesting. It is almost as though India has been invited to the party but has been told to bring the accessories. Sabyasachi knows India extraordinarily well. He knows its textiles, old photographs, colonial history, cinema, jewellery traditions, architecture, bazaars, craftspeople, visual contradictions. He knows that Indian dressing has never really respected the neat division between “traditional” and “modern” that Western fashion likes to make.
An Indian wardrobe can contain a Benarasi sari, a man's white shirt, a gold watch, a pair of jeans, an old family necklace and completely inappropriate footwear for the weather. We are a civilisation of aesthetic cross-pollination. So there was potentially much more India available to this collection than embroidery.
Then Came the Cowboy Hat
The cowboy hat is perhaps the perfect symbol of the collection. It is undeniably American. It immediately communicates the Western references of the show, and when paired with Sabyasachi's jewellery and craftsmanship, it creates the kind of cultural collision that fashion editors adore. But after a while, you start wondering why the American references are doing so much of the talking: Plaid shirts, cowboy hats, denim, American casualwear.
The title Bengal Byzantine Broadway promises a glorious mess. Bengal brings Sabyasachi's roots. Byzantium brings antiquity, opulence and imperial excess. Broadway brings New York, theatre, spectacle and modern cosmopolitanism. On paper, this should have produced something wonderfully chaotic. Instead, the strongest visual language often belongs to Broadway and the American West.
The Byzantine influence is most spectacularly visible in the jewellery, particularly through Sabyasachi's new collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The collection draws from Byzantine, Greek, Roman, Medieval and Islamic art, with the jewellery handcrafted in India. But one of the clearest manifestations of the collection's Indian craftsmanship ends up being the thing sitting on top of the clothes rather than the clothes themselves. India becomes the exclamation mark. The sentence is American.
Black Sari Saves the Day
Then, thankfully, came the sari. Avanti Nagrath closed the show in a simple black sari, paired with oversized Byzantine-inspired gold jewellery and custom sunglasses. Suddenly, the room remembered. “Oh yes. Sabyasachi. India.” The sari didn't need 17 kilos of embroidery. After watching denim, plaid, Western tailoring and cowboy hats parade past, that black sari had the peculiar effect of making everything before it seem like a very long introduction.
There is, of course, another way of looking at all this. Sabyasachi isn't trying to prove that Indian fashion can look Indian in New York. He may instead be trying to prove that an Indian fashion house can participate in global fashion without having to constantly announce its nationality. Reports say Sabyasachi is building toward becoming a global luxury house, with an international retail footprint, high jewellery, eyewear, handbags and other categories expanding beyond traditional Indian couture. From that perspective, Bengal Byzantine Broadway makes sense. When an Indian designer becomes global, does global mean becoming increasingly Western? Or can global fashion make room for an Indian vocabulary that doesn't need to apologise for being Indian?
Sabyasachi Didn't Need To Go Backward
The criticism isn't that Sabyasachi should have recreated the India of his bridal campaigns. He should go further forward. If Bengal Byzantine Broadway is about showing India beyond the predictable pictures, then show us the complicated India. The India of college students in kurtas and sneakers, of women wearing saris with vintage leather jackets, of Bandra girls in denim and heirloom jewellery, of Kolkata intellectuals, Mumbai nightclubs, Hyderabad weddings, Delhi markets and Bengaluru start-ups.
Indian fashion needs to be liberated from the idea that tradition is the only way it can be Indian. Christy Turlington opening the show was, frankly, the sort of fashion-week flex that makes everyone else check their guest list. But after nearly two decades away from New York, perhaps we were entitled to expect a little more India. More of that unruly, gloriously contradictory Indian imagination that made Sabyasachi “Sabya” in the first place.
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