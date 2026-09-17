ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Sabyasachi Returned To New York Fashion Week, But Where Was the India?

Say the word “Sabyasachi” and somewhere in the collective Indian imagination, a bride in a heavily embroidered lehenga appears. There are antique-looking necklaces, velvet, jewel-toned silks and Bengali heritage. So when Sabyasachi Mukherjee returned to New York Fashion Week after nearly two decades, expectations were understandably high. This is the designer who has spent years building an entire visual vocabulary around India: its textiles, craftsmanship, jewellery, Bengal, old-world glamour and the intoxicating idea that more really can be more.

Instead, New York got jeans. Lots and lots of them. The Spring/Summer 2027 collection, titled 'Bengal Byzantine Broadway,' featured 72 looks and opened with the former supermodel Christy Turlington in a denim-on-denim look. There were plaid shirts, cowboy hats, workwear jackets, denim vests, trousers, tailored suits, trench coats and plenty of the relaxed Western dressing that has become the default international fashion language.

The star-studded front row include Rani Mukerji (Getty Images)

A hint of Indian craftsmanship was seen in the embroidery, hand-beading, richly worked jackets, brocades, hand-painted silks and jewellery. Some of the denim was produced in Japan and worked on in Kolkata. There were sari-blouse-inspired boleros, embroidered cow-print jackets and the familiar Bengal tiger appearing as a motif. But was this actually a Sabyasachi collection or was it a Western wardrobe wearing Sabyasachi jewellery?

Bengal Byzantine Broadway Sounds More Indian Than It Looks

Mukherjee has been quite clear about what he was attempting. Speaking ahead of the show, he described the collection as essentially Western clothing viewed through an Indian lens. Vogue characterised the collection as a meeting of Marfa, Mumbai and Bengal, with American Western codes colliding with Indian embellishment and craft.

That is a perfectly legitimate creative proposition. In fact, it is probably an important one for a designer attempting to build a genuinely global luxury house. But there is a difference between Indian fashion influencing Western clothes and Indian fashion being translated into a global vocabulary. The jeans, tailoring and silhouettes are beautiful. The jewellery is spectacular. But you could remove the jewellery, the tiger motifs and a few embroidered surfaces, and much of the wardrobe could have walked into a New York showroom without anyone necessarily asking where it came from.

Let's make one thing clear before the fashion police arrives. We are not arguing that Sabyasachi should have sent 72 lehengas down a New York runway. Indian fashion does not have to mean bridalwear. India is not a permanent wedding reception. We have trousers, shirts, jackets, denim, sneakers. We have people who have never willingly worn a dupatta in their lives.

Sabyasachi is absolutely right to challenge the Western fashion world's familiar expectations of what “Indian fashion” should look like. That is arguably the most interesting idea behind Bengal Byzantine Broadway: India doesn't have to arrive internationally dressed as a bride. But the irony is that in trying to escape the obvious clichés of Indian fashion, the collection sometimes seems to escape India too.

There is a vast territory between “traditional Indian couture” and “American wardrobe with Indian embroidery.” That territory is exactly where Sabyasachi could have been most interesting. It is almost as though India has been invited to the party but has been told to bring the accessories. Sabyasachi knows India extraordinarily well. He knows its textiles, old photographs, colonial history, cinema, jewellery traditions, architecture, bazaars, craftspeople, visual contradictions. He knows that Indian dressing has never really respected the neat division between “traditional” and “modern” that Western fashion likes to make.