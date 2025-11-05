66th SAARC Literature Festival Aims To Be A Cultural Dialogue For South Asian Nations, Find Out The Schedule, Venue And Dates
This four-day festival will unite writers, poets, scholars, artists, and cultural thinkers from all SAARC countries.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST
The Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature (FOSWAL) announces the 66th SAARC Literature Festival. This four-day festival will unite writers, poets, scholars, artists, and cultural thinkers from all SAARC countries (except Pakistan) including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Afghanistan. Expect readings, panel discussions, performances, and cross-border conversations.
Venue And Dates
The litfest will be held from November 9 to 12, 2025 from 10 am to 6 pm, at the Academy of Fine Arts and Literature, 4/6 Siri Fort Institutional Area, New Delhi.
Spearheaded by Padma Shri Ajeet Cour, writer and President of FOSWAL, the festival opens with an inaugural session on Sunday, featuring Madhav Kaushik, President, Sahitya Akademi, as the chief guest, and a keynote address by renowned political psychologist Ashis Nandy. Distinguished diplomats Mahishini Colonne (High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India), Shankar Prasad Sharma (Ambassador of Nepal to India), Riaz Hamidullah (Bangladesh High Commissioner to India), Aishath Azeema (High Commissioner of Maldives to India) and KS Rao, Secretary, Sahitya Akademi — will be guests of honour.
Cour said, “We, the writers and dreamers of the SAARC region, have always believed that culture heals where politics divides. The 66th SAARC Literature Festival is more than a gathering of words — it is a reaffirmation of our shared humanity, a celebration of friendship that crosses borders and generations.”
Cour has been at the heart of the Saarc Literature fest initiative since the event’s inception in 1986. An advocate of cultural diplomacy, Cour has built platforms that connect writers and artists across South Asia through literature, folklore, craft and artistic exchange.
FOSWAL is the only non-governmental organisation recognised across the eight SAARC nations dedicated to nurturing cultural connectivity and peace through literature and art. Established in 1986, FOSWAL has facilitated landmark interactions such as the first visit of Pakistani writers to India after Partition (1987), the reciprocal “FOSWAL Caravan” to Pakistan (2002), and the inclusion of cultural exchange within the SAARC Charter during the 13th SAARC Summit in Kathmandu.