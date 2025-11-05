ETV Bharat / lifestyle

66th SAARC Literature Festival Aims To Be A Cultural Dialogue For South Asian Nations, Find Out The Schedule, Venue And Dates

The Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature (FOSWAL) announces the 66th SAARC Literature Festival. This four-day festival will unite writers, poets, scholars, artists, and cultural thinkers from all SAARC countries (except Pakistan) including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Afghanistan. Expect readings, panel discussions, performances, and cross-border conversations.

Venue And Dates

The litfest will be held from November 9 to 12, 2025 from 10 am to 6 pm, at the Academy of Fine Arts and Literature, 4/6 Siri Fort Institutional Area, New Delhi.

Spearheaded by Padma Shri Ajeet Cour, writer and President of FOSWAL, the festival opens with an inaugural session on Sunday, featuring Madhav Kaushik, President, Sahitya Akademi, as the chief guest, and a keynote address by renowned political psychologist Ashis Nandy. Distinguished diplomats Mahishini Colonne (High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India), Shankar Prasad Sharma (Ambassador of Nepal to India), Riaz Hamidullah (Bangladesh High Commissioner to India), Aishath Azeema (High Commissioner of Maldives to India) and KS Rao, Secretary, Sahitya Akademi — will be guests of honour.