ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Paris Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026: Mushrooms, Memory, And The Desi Designers Who Refused To Hide

A model walks the ramp for Christian Dior at Paris Couture Week Spring Summer 2026 ( AP Photo )

Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 in Paris wasn’t just about dresses. It was about feelings. Big ones. Soft ones. Sparkly ones. Paris, in January, is usually a mood. Grey sky, grey coats, grey existential dread. Inside the couture venues, however, designers decided to respond the only way fashion knows how: by saying, No thank you, reality, and building fantasy worlds. There were theatrical sets, debut nerves, legacy reckonings, celebrity sightings that felt like a Marvel crossover, and two desi designers who continue to prove that Indian couture doesn’t need to shout to be heard. It just shows up, impeccably crafted. Rahul Mishra And Gaurav Gupta Were Precise Top designers Rahul Mishra and Gaurav Gupta represented Indian couture with the kind of confidence that doesn’t ask for validation. Rahul Mishra’s couture continues to feel like a conversation between philosophy and embroidery. This season, he leaned into his signature themes (nature, regeneration, time) but with a lighter, almost meditative touch. What sets Mishra apart, especially in Paris, is that his work refuses spectacle for spectacle’s sake. His clothes asked you to come closer. To look longer. Gaurav Gupta, on the other hand, arrived with his signature sense of controlled drama. His couture exists in that sweet spot between futuristic and emotional—like architecture that learned how to feel. This season, Gupta’s work felt especially assured.