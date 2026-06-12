ETV Bharat / lifestyle

One Of The World’s Most Beautiful Restaurants Is In Maharashtra, And It’s About Time

This is why the inclusion of Rosso, a restaurant nestled within Hotel Irada in Pune Wine Country, on Prix Versailles' list of the World's Most Beautiful Restaurants for 2026 feels triumphant. It is not merely an award for a single restaurant but proof that India has long been creating remarkable hospitality experiences that deserve a wider audience.

For a country that has given the world everything from intricate palace hotels to floating restaurants, desert camps, tea-estate retreats, mountain lodges, and enough culinary diversity to bewilder even the most enthusiastic food traveller, India has a curious relationship with international recognition in hospitality. We are often praised for our monuments, admired for our cuisine, and frequently photographed for our chaos. Yet when global lists celebrating hospitality design appear, India tends to receive fewer mentions than one might reasonably expect.

Located amid vineyards and reserve forest near Pune, Rosso occupies what was once a billionaire's mansion and now serves Southern Italian cuisine in grand surroundings that are connected to the landscape. Designed by Humming Tree Architects, the restaurant combines Indian and Mediterranean influences through green marble, polished wood, elegant Solomonic columns, and warm interiors that frame sweeping vineyard views. According to the awards body, the design was developed to complement the property’s setting and dining concept while maintaining a connection to the landscape outside. It is exactly the sort of place where one might linger over lunch and accidentally remain until sunset.

The restaurant combines Indian and Mediterranean influences (Image courtesy Hotel Irada)

What makes Rosso's achievement especially noteworthy is the company it keeps. The Prix Versailles list includes celebrated venues from Dubai, London, Hong Kong, Vienna, Cape Town, and other global hospitality capitals. Yet Rosso stands as the sole Indian representative among this year's 16 selections. In previous years, India's presence on the list came through remarkable properties such as Ran Baas The Palace in Patiala and Baardos La Citta in Delhi, both of which demonstrated that Indian hospitality can compete comfortably with the world's finest.

The question is not whether India possesses world-class restaurants and hotels (it does). The question is why international recognition arrives so sparingly. Perhaps it is because Indian hospitality has traditionally focused more on substance than self-promotion. Global attention gravitates toward familiar destinations in Europe and North America. Or because India remains one of travel's best-kept secrets despite attracting millions of visitors every year.

Whatever the reason, awards like this help correct the imbalance. They show the world that beautiful vacations are not confined to Parisian dining rooms or Mediterranean coastlines. Sometimes it exists among vineyards outside Pune.