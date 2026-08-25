ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Role of Schools In Shaping Career-Ready And Confident Students

Our aim should not be to educate students who know all the answers. We should educate students who are able to find answers in the future.

The skills of communication and analysis of things may be acquired by being part of the discussions. They get skills of cooperation and handling tough situations when involved in various projects. Sports create such virtues as perseverance and leadership. Activities associated with theatre and public speaking help students learn how to express themselves. Through social action initiatives, they build empathy.

The preparation for a career is not confined to the stage when students choose a particular profession, but begins with the discovery of their personal qualities, an understanding of their passions and development of the attitude that embraces new possibilities. The more they practice, the better for a progressive school.

The educational system of today must not only help students pass an exam by answering questions. The true function of education lies in training individuals to ask the right questions rather than being merely able to answer them. In this rapidly changing world of technology, artificial intelligence, and new industries, we need to give our students all necessary qualities to become educated individuals, adaptable persons, and lifelong learners.

A school’s achievements are often measured through academic performance, examination results, admissions to universities, and successes in competitions. However, as a Principal, I believe that real measurement of the education process goes much beyond a report card.

Building Confidence, One Experience At A Time

Confidence is not simply a result of motivational speeches. It is a process of going through experiences. By giving students, the opportunity to perform on stage, they get to see the significance of their voice. In our capacity as educators, it is important to make sure that we create a conducive environment that both inspires and protects our learners so that they are able to speak out and take leadership roles.

Equipping Students For Careers That Are Still Emerging

Jobs that students may find in the future may be completely different from the jobs that exist now, and for this reason, schools must ensure that they give the students not only the transferable skills but also solid values. Our core values based on our teaching philosophy are the 6Cs: Creativity, Collaboration, Compassion, Communication, Curiosity and Critical Thinking.

It is rather important for our students from the point of view of academic as well as professional environments that they have to deal with in the coming years. Peer discussion, group activities, and classroom studies allow students to be exposed to various viewpoints as they develop their communication and teamwork skills. The planning for a career begins early. Through university exhibitions, career counselling programs, and meetings with scholars and professionals, students are exposed to different careers, further education possibilities, and new career opportunities that enable them to take well-informed decisions about their academics and career paths.

Educators today must work towards making students future-ready since job requirements may be completely different from the ones now (Getty Images)

Culture Of Leadership And Responsibility

Confidence should be accompanied by responsibility, just as knowledge should be strengthened by strong values and character. Schools must, therefore, attempt to strike a balance between character development on one hand and academic performance on the other. Students must be given real responsibilities and not just assigned honorary roles. To be part of event management, project management, youth mentoring, school representation, or community service is more than anything else that can be taught using any method. Leadership means having responsibility, listening to others, and making important decisions.

Our Greatest Responsibility As Educators

As a Principal, I would always emphasize to my staff that we are not only teaching our students for their upcoming exam, grade or institution. We are educating them for their lives. Many years after the students have left our premises, they might forget the details of many lessons and formulae that they were taught in school. However, one thing that they will never forget is the kind of experience they had in their school.

Whether it provided them with the courage to speak out, with resilience to start afresh, with the discipline to work hard and with the confidence to realize that they are capable of making a change in this world. It follows that the biggest accomplishment of such a school is not just in the honours that are posted up on its notice board. Rather, it is best seen in the youth who leave it after having been imbued with confidence, character and capability to make a difference in their surroundings.