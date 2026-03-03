ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Women's Day 2026 | Dr. Sneh Bhargava's Rise To Post Of AIIMS Director Is A Statement In Women Empowerment

New Delhi: The rise of Dr Sneh Bhargava as the first female director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is a statement on women's empowerment. Padma Shri Dr Sneh established herself in the medical profession when the education of girls was still a neglected area.

Dr Sneh was born on June 23, 1930, in Ferozepur district of Punjab into a family of jurists. While her mother was a matriculate, her father and grandfather were both judges. She was her parents' first child.

"My mother, though less educated, had a desire to educate me and make something of me. She had also wanted to pursue further studies, but her parents didn't allow her," she told ETV Bharat.

Dr Sneh was sent to Dalhousie in erstwhile Punjab and present Himachal Pradesh at the age of five, where she attended Sacred Heart Convent School until Class 10. She later joined the School's Lahore branch for her F.Sc when her father was transferred there. By the time she passed Class 10, she had decided to pursue medicine.

Dr Sneh explained that her parents wanted her to become a judge. She told her mother that both MBBS and LLB would involve five years of study after F.Sc. She took the medical entrance exam in 1948 and enrolled at Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi, which was an all-girls college. "I completed my MBBS in a very pleasant environment and chose radiology for my postgraduate degree," she recalled.

Dr Sneh disclosed, "I learnt that India lacked the technology and the latest equipment for radiology studies and practicals. Therefore, I went abroad to pursue the degree, and I landed a job at AIIMS, Delhi in 1953 as an Assistant Professor. Gradually, I progressed to the posts of Associate Professor and then Professor. I also began helping new students."

She is credited with the installation of the computed tomography (CT) scanning machine at AIIMS, which was the first such machine in Southeast Asia. 'Subsequently, Delhi AIIMS adopted new innovations in the field of radiology, and other medical institutions also sought our assistance," she disclosed.

She was to be promoted to the post of the AIIMS Director on October 31, 1984, the day former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated, and the process stalled.