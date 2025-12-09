ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Festival Review | Grammy Winner Tyla And Rapper Lil Yachty Made Their India Debuts At The Indian Sneaker Festival 2025 In Mumbai

Day 1 leaned heavily into electronic and dance music. International names such as Charlotte de Witte and Alok headlined with techno and electronic sets. Alongside the music, festival-goers spent the day browsing stalls, and trading sneakers.

“Mumbai has embraced ISF with incredible energy,” said co-founder Nikunj Duggal, adding that the team sees this edition as the start of a longer-term expansion in the city.

The Indian Sneaker Festival (ISF) 2025 wrapped up its first Mumbai edition on 6-7 December at the MMRDA Grounds in BKC. Spread across the venue were sneaker drop zones, trading pits, streetwear pop-ups, customisation booths and art installations, with visitors moving between multiple music stages. Produced and promoted by Trix Entertainment, the seventh edition of the festival brought together sneakers, music, fashion and street culture in a large-format showcase that stayed busy from start to finish.

Day 2 shifted focus to global pop and hip-hop, highlighted by two major India debuts. Grammy-winning Afrobeats artist Tyla performed for the first time in the country, opening her set with “Namaste Mumbai” and delivering a lineup packed with hits including Chanel, Push 2 Start, Truth Or Dare, Show Me Love, and Water. Her set also featured a brief onstage dance face-off that became one of the evening’s key crowd moments. American rapper Lil Yachty also took the ISF stage for his first India performance, bringing a mix of hip-hop and trap.

Tyla and Lil Yachty come from two very different corners of global pop, yet both have built careers defined by unmistakable signatures. Starting with her worldwide hit Water, Tyla has become one of Afrobeats’ most recognisable breakout voices. Her music leans on smooth vocals, dance-forward rhythms and glossy production, blending Afropop with R&B. Her choreography is as central to her identity as her sound. Lil Yachty, meanwhile, emerged from the SoundCloud rap era with a style that mixed playful hooks, trap beats and an offbeat, almost childlike vocal delivery. Over the years, he has expanded far beyond his early hits like One Night and Broccoli, experimenting with psychedelic rock on Let’s Start Here and branching into fashion, brand collaborations and production. Tyla is pushing Afrobeats into new territory, and Yachty is showing what else a hip-hop artist can sound like.

Other international acts across the two days included Pan-Pot, Nicole Moudaber, Magdalena, and Cristoph, who delivered techno, hard-hitting electronic sets and melodic progressive performances. On the Indian front, KR$NA, Kayan, and Baby Jean represented homegrown sounds.

The organisers have indicated that Mumbai will continue to be a key location for future ISF editions. With large footfall and international debuts, ISF 2025 delivered a packed weekend for sneaker and music enthusiasts.