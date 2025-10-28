ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Returning To Office In The Post-Festive Haze? Here's How To Ease Back Swiftly

Leaders must see this moment not as a lag, but as an opportunity... a chance, as Swaroop suggests, to “recharge the company culture rather than expecting a return to high levels of productivity immediately.” The mind, like the soil, needs tilling before it can bear again.

“We often imagine that productivity, like a switch, can be turned on immediately after the holiday lights are switched off. However, the expectation that employees will leap from laughter and family dinners straight into full-capacity performance is as unrealistic as expecting a field to bear fruit right after harvest,” writes Author David Sandua in his book Back To Routine: Depression, Relationships And Readjustment After the Holidays .

Shruti Swaroop, Founder of Embrace Consulting and Co-Founder of the International Inclusion Alliance, observes, “The days following a celebration period tend to experience a rollercoaster of emotions in the workplace: elation, fatigue, and resistance to returning to the grind.”

There is a hush that settles across the workplace after Diwali and Dussehra, a subtle shift in rhythm. Where once there were diyas and sweets and laughter echoing across screens and hallways, now there are inboxes waiting, calendars refilling, and the gentle but persistent hum of deadlines returning.

When individuals return from celebration, they often carry traces of another world: a world where they belonged not to their roles, but to their families and communities. In those days, the hierarchy flattens: a CEO becomes a father lighting diyas with his children; a junior analyst becomes a son visiting his grandmother; a manager becomes simply a friend, laughing over mithai.

Returning to the structured environment of work can feel like tightening into armour after a few days of freedom. This is why leaders must meet their teams not with urgency, but with empathy. The solution is not to deny this resistance, but to honour it. As Swaroop suggests, “Opening up about individual incidents from the festival also helps in reconnecting emotionally and solidifying team bonds.”

This can be as small as a morning huddle where team members share what they enjoyed most about their holidays: the food, the rituals, the family chaos, advises Sandua. These exchanges remind everyone that the workplace, too, is a kind of community, where joy and exhaustion alike can be voiced without judgment. It is in these conversations that the distance between “colleagues” and “humans” narrows.

Team huddles bring back happy memories from the festivals (Getty Images)

Reflection As A Cultural Reset

Every organization moves through cycles (quarters, seasons, fiscal years) yet few take time to truly pause between them. The days after celebration are ideal for this. Swaroop emphasizes the importance of using this time for “aligning forward and reflective practices,” such as team discussions about what went right last quarter and what employees are anticipating next.

This act of collective reflection mirrors the discipline of therapy itself: understanding what worked, what didn’t, and what can evolve. It turns return-to-work meetings into something meaningful: a process of integration rather than mere resumption. Acknowledging the effort made by those who worked through the holidays (especially in operations, retail, or customer service) is not a small courtesy, but rather declares: We see you. We thank you. We recognize your human effort beneath the professional title.

The Real Work Of Recharging

When people feel the emotional slump after festivities, they often don’t name it. It appears as irritability, mental fog, or simply a sense of “I can’t get back into it.” These are not failures of will. They are signals: signs that rest needs to complete its full cycle before drive can return.

There is a paradox at the heart of post-festival life: we return to work thinking we must accelerate, but what we truly need is to reintegrate. A period of celebration scatters our attention outward — to family, to friends, to community. Says Swaroop, “Post-celebration periods should not be considered off-times but instead a chance to refill the collective energy. By concentrating on empathy, connection, and well-being during this time, organizations build stronger, more engaged, and emotionally intelligent workplaces... ready to face the next challenge with energy.”

Essentially, renewal is not a pause before the “real” work begins. It is the real work.