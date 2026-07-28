ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Forgotten Rishikas Restoring The Balance of Shiva And Shakti In Practice

Creation in Sanatana Dharma was never a solo act. It is a relationship: Shiva and Shakti, Purusha and Prakriti, stillness that only means something once movement enters it. Anyone raised around temples and evening aartis already knows this. In the glow of a diya, the sound of bells, a grandmother’s bedtime stories, the feminine was never meant to stand off to the side. She is the force everything else moves through.

Saraswati is called on for clarity and learning. Lakshmi for a stable home and everyday abundance. Durga for courage in difficult times. Kali appears at the edge of endings, when something inside wants to be free of fear. Lalita Tripura Sundari holds another place altogether, that fullness which comes from awakened consciousness. Shakti literally means energy, the charge that makes anything move at all. Scripture is clear: without her, Shiva becomes Shava, a still form with no breath left.

Emotion Was Never The Problem

There is an old argument that women are too emotional to lead as spiritual teachers. It does not stand up next to what Hindu spirituality actually values. Bhakti is emotion refined into devotion. Karuna is emotion turned into compassion. Viraha bhakti, that ache of longing for the Divine, is counted among the highest spiritual states.

Mirabai’s love for Krishna was emotional. Andal’s surrender was emotional. Akka Mahadevi’s longing dissolved her sense of self entirely. None of them are remembered as weak for it; that intensity is why we still say their names. The real question was never whether women feel deeply. It is whether society learned to respect only one narrow style of spirituality, dry, formal, mostly male, while forgetting the devotional intelligence women carried for generations.

The Rishikas Remembered By The Vedas

The Vedas hold mantras, philosophy and direct spiritual experience. Among them are hymns tied to women seers we have all heard of. Yes, Lopamudra, Ghosha, Apala, Vishvavara and Vak Ambhrini. Lopamudra appears in the dialogue with Sage Agastya. Apala’s hymn calls directly on Indra. Vak Ambhrini’s Devi Sukta is one of the boldest declarations of feminine spiritual authority in sacred literature, where the feminine voice speaks as cosmic power itself, holding the universe together.