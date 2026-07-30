ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Resistance Training Is The Secret To Women's Health As They Age

Lifting weights activates a specialised network of proteins that identifies damaged muscle fibres, removes them and replaces them with new, stronger ones ( Getty Images )

Muscles affect your posture, protect your bones, support your joints and even influence your metabolism. Think of muscles as the scaffolding that keeps your body standing tall. Remove enough of that scaffolding, and the building starts to wobble. After the age of 30, women who don't exercise regularly begin to lose muscle strength. Studies suggest this decline can be as much as 10% every decade. Most people assume this is simply “getting older” but it's also about getting weaker.

Your Body Is Smarter Than You Think

A new study published in Nature Communications found that resistance training doesn't simply build muscles but actually switches on your body's internal repair team. Researchers from the University of Freiburg, the University of Hildesheim and the University of Bonn discovered that lifting weights or doing resistance exercises activates a specialised network of proteins that identifies damaged muscle fibres, removes them and replaces them with new, stronger ones.

“Our findings reveal how training intensity and training duration influence both muscle damage and the activation of the repair machinery,” says Prof Dr Sebastian Gehlert, Professor at the Institute of Sport Science at the University of Hildesheim in Germany.

Imagine your muscles employing tiny maintenance workers. Every workout creates small amounts of wear and tear. Instead of panicking, your body sends in a repair crew that clears away the damaged parts and rebuilds them stronger than before. The researchers say understanding this repair system could help improve exercise programmes for older adults, athletes and people recovering from illness.

Build The Savings Account In Your 20s

Your 20s are like opening a savings account. The stronger your muscles and bones become now, the more you'll have to draw upon later. Strength training during these years helps improve bone density, supports healthy muscles and boosts blood circulation.

There's another bonus. Regular exercise can also reduce stress and help ease menstrual discomfort. On days when cramps are particularly painful, gentle exercises or light stretching may be enough.

Pregnancy and Motherhood