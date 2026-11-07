How Hyderabad's Shahista Fatima Is Encouraging People To Disconnect And Reconnect Through RESET
It brings people together for an immersive, screen-free experience designed to stimulate thinking, and reconnect participants with the world around them.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
There was a time when spending an evening with friends meant arguing over something completely inconsequential, asking ridiculous questions and coming up with surprisingly sensible answers. No Google search, no AI chatbot and no one asking their phone what to say next. Hyderabad-based community strategist Shahista Fatima remembers those conversations with fondness. “I used to sit with my friends and discuss and brainstorm and put my brain to work. I used to get a lot of compliments on how well I was with wordplay and thinking of ideas,” she recalls. “The answers that we had were built from real-life problems, and the solutions we came up with were relatable.”
When The Phone Becomes The Default Answer
What she particularly enjoyed was the human element of these exchanges. It was an organic way of learning from one another. Somewhere along the way, she felt, that habit began to disappear. People became increasingly dependent on their phones, digital platforms and, more recently, artificial intelligence for even the smallest decisions: What to wear, where to go for coffee, even what to say to someone. It was this personal frustration that eventually led Shahista to start RESET, an initiative under the House of Shari that brings people together for immersive, screen-free workshops designed to stimulate thinking, encourage social interaction and reconnect participants with the world around them.
“I wanted people to have healthier connections,” she says. “AI is just another human-trained intelligence for me. It's trained on human data. Anything that we already know is just a compilation of what a number of people know. Rather than depending on that, I wanted people to have healthier connections with each other.”
Shahista's concerns come from both personal observation and her academic background. A postgraduate in Art Therapy Psychology, she has long been interested in how people communicate, process emotions and develop different ways of thinking. Art, she says, offered her a way to explore perspectives beyond the obvious. “I could feel that something was going wrong,” she says. “People have immersed themselves into one side of technology and lost touch with the real world. Even kids, parents, students, everyone has a phone in their hand for absolutely everything. They don't know what to do with a break.”
The dependence can become almost comical. Shahista has encountered people searching online for conversation starters or asking AI tools what they should say in response to someone. Interestingly, many of the people who have attended RESET so far work in AI and other digital fields. “I am happy that I am able to give them a space where they can come and unwind and actually look behind them,” she says.
Not Another Networking Meetup
RESET is deliberately structured differently from the usual community gathering. Shahista prefers to describe it as a workshop rather than a meetup. “It's usually a 3.5-hour session. A typical session includes two group activities and two individual activities. The exercises change from one edition to another, ensuring that participants are not just repeating the same experience every time they attend. Each activity is designed with psychological principles in mind. The idea is to make people think, interact and reflect, without making the experience feel like a classroom lesson or a therapy appointment,” she explains.
One exercise, for instance, asks participants to think of five things they would not do with a particular object. It sounds simple enough, until one realises that the exercise requires the brain to move beyond its most obvious associations and explore alternative possibilities. Another activity asks participants to introduce themselves as if they were an Amazon review. How many stars would they give themselves? What might a less-than-glowing customer review point out? The humour is intentional. People are more likely to participate when they are having fun, but the exercises also encourage self-reflection, creativity and social interaction.
“I usually talk to them and describe why they did the activity after it is completed. People love to know what's happening to them and why they are doing a particular activity a certain way. So, I tell them,” she says. There is also a 'Learn New' segment, which introduces participants to a skill or hobby they might not otherwise have encountered. “We make sure to bring in one hobbyist,” Shahista says. “For example, last time we had someone who could teach sign language. They gave a quick one-hour course, which they can build on as a habit.” The idea is to offer a small window into something unfamiliar, perhaps even inspiring someone to take it up as a hobby.
Phone Basket Is Non-negotiable
Participants leave their phones in a basket before the session begins. Other digital devices, including smartwatches, earphones and wearable tech, are also left outside. The reasoning is straightforward: if a phone is within reach, the temptation to check it remains. A notification, a message or even the thought that something might be happening elsewhere can interrupt the experience. Shahista wants participants to rediscover what it feels like to be present without constantly dividing their attention between the physical world and a digital one. The sessions also include refreshments and breaks, making the experience feel less like a formal workshop and more like a leisurely afternoon spent doing something worthwhile.
Share Problems, Exchange Happiness
One of RESET's most distinctive features is a support group activity that takes place towards the end of every session. Participants receive two cards. On the first, they anonymously write down something they have been struggling with over the past few days or weeks. It could be anxiety about work, a personal problem, or something they have been unable to stop thinking about. The cards are collected, shuffled and read aloud. “Any person from the community, from the group, who has faced a similar situation or wants to give inputs on how to make their life better can share their information,” she says. “Nobody knows who they are talking to.” The value lies in the exchange. People discover that they are not necessarily alone in their concerns, and that someone else's experience might offer a useful perspective.
A second card introduces a rather lovely counterpoint. Participants anonymously write down the best thing that has happened to them recently. The cards are shuffled, and each person receives someone else's account of happiness as they leave the venue. “Not everyone's best day is small or big. Someone having the best sushi could be the best thing in their day. Having to buy a car might be the best thing they have done recently,” she says. “Everyone's happiness cannot be gauged.” The idea is to help people recognise that happiness does not come in standard sizes. “Everyone will have a piece of someone's happiness,” Shahista says. “When they look at it, they will be able to feel grounded.”
RESET also gives participants a booklet to take home. Designed by the team, it contains a collection of puzzles and brain teasers, including Sudoku, Japanese puzzles, jigsaws, word games and connect-the-dots exercises. “They can go home and use it before they go to bed, or anytime they don't know what to do instead of scrolling during a break.”
Making Space For A More Human Experience
Shahista's larger ambition is to take RESET to a wider audience and create accessible spaces where people can step outside their digital routines. She believes people need opportunities to rediscover their own ability to think, make decisions, explore interests and engage with others.
“Tomorrow, everything might shut off. There might not be electricity. There might not be internet. How do you navigate such times?” she asks. She believes people have become increasingly accustomed to instructional lifestyles. RESET, she says, tries to make that transition easier by providing a structured space in which people can rediscover their own abilities. The choice of venue is also important. “I like to have green spaces for the sessions. I don't want a space with a lot of rooms or something closed. I want the sun to burn the skin a little bit. I want people to have fresh air and smell all sorts of things," she says. “I want people to build on every kind of sensory experience.”
The next edition of RESET is planned for November 29 at Phoenix Arena, HITEC City, for children, parents and grandparents. The event will include feeding areas, a medical-assistance helpdesk, a specially-abled children's corner, a sensory space for children to relax and play, a kids' menu, storytelling, a pizza-making workshop and kid-friendly brands. Children will also receive mock currency that they can use to do their own shopping. The highlight will be a kiddie rave party.
For Shahista, the broader objective remains the same: creating opportunities for people to experience the world around them more fully. “I'm not against digital life. I'm against digital dependencies,” she reiterates. Technology has its place, and there is little point pretending otherwise. But perhaps we have become so accustomed to asking our devices what to do next that we have forgotten how to answer the question ourselves. RESET is an invitation to try again, to spend an afternoon without checking whether the world has sent us another notification.
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- Phone Addiction: Helpful Tips To Manage Social Media Anxiety And Take A Digital Detox