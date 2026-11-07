ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How Hyderabad's Shahista Fatima Is Encouraging People To Disconnect And Reconnect Through RESET

Community strategist Shahista Fatima started RESET (right) as a breather from screens and technology ( Special arrangement )

By Kasmin Fernandes 8 Min Read

There was a time when spending an evening with friends meant arguing over something completely inconsequential, asking ridiculous questions and coming up with surprisingly sensible answers. No Google search, no AI chatbot and no one asking their phone what to say next. Hyderabad-based community strategist Shahista Fatima remembers those conversations with fondness. “I used to sit with my friends and discuss and brainstorm and put my brain to work. I used to get a lot of compliments on how well I was with wordplay and thinking of ideas,” she recalls. “The answers that we had were built from real-life problems, and the solutions we came up with were relatable.”

When The Phone Becomes The Default Answer

What she particularly enjoyed was the human element of these exchanges. It was an organic way of learning from one another. Somewhere along the way, she felt, that habit began to disappear. People became increasingly dependent on their phones, digital platforms and, more recently, artificial intelligence for even the smallest decisions: What to wear, where to go for coffee, even what to say to someone. It was this personal frustration that eventually led Shahista to start RESET, an initiative under the House of Shari that brings people together for immersive, screen-free workshops designed to stimulate thinking, encourage social interaction and reconnect participants with the world around them. Participants at an outdoor edition of RESET (Special arrangement) “I wanted people to have healthier connections,” she says. “AI is just another human-trained intelligence for me. It's trained on human data. Anything that we already know is just a compilation of what a number of people know. Rather than depending on that, I wanted people to have healthier connections with each other.” Shahista's concerns come from both personal observation and her academic background. A postgraduate in Art Therapy Psychology, she has long been interested in how people communicate, process emotions and develop different ways of thinking. Art, she says, offered her a way to explore perspectives beyond the obvious. “I could feel that something was going wrong,” she says. “People have immersed themselves into one side of technology and lost touch with the real world. Even kids, parents, students, everyone has a phone in their hand for absolutely everything. They don't know what to do with a break.” The dependence can become almost comical. Shahista has encountered people searching online for conversation starters or asking AI tools what they should say in response to someone. Interestingly, many of the people who have attended RESET so far work in AI and other digital fields. “I am happy that I am able to give them a space where they can come and unwind and actually look behind them,” she says. Not Another Networking Meetup RESET is deliberately structured differently from the usual community gathering. Shahista prefers to describe it as a workshop rather than a meetup. “It's usually a 3.5-hour session. A typical session includes two group activities and two individual activities. The exercises change from one edition to another, ensuring that participants are not just repeating the same experience every time they attend. Each activity is designed with psychological principles in mind. The idea is to make people think, interact and reflect, without making the experience feel like a classroom lesson or a therapy appointment,” she explains. One exercise, for instance, asks participants to think of five things they would not do with a particular object. It sounds simple enough, until one realises that the exercise requires the brain to move beyond its most obvious associations and explore alternative possibilities. Another activity asks participants to introduce themselves as if they were an Amazon review. How many stars would they give themselves? What might a less-than-glowing customer review point out? The humour is intentional. People are more likely to participate when they are having fun, but the exercises also encourage self-reflection, creativity and social interaction. Pens out, phones away (Special arrangement) “I usually talk to them and describe why they did the activity after it is completed. People love to know what's happening to them and why they are doing a particular activity a certain way. So, I tell them,” she says. There is also a 'Learn New' segment, which introduces participants to a skill or hobby they might not otherwise have encountered. “We make sure to bring in one hobbyist,” Shahista says. “For example, last time we had someone who could teach sign language. They gave a quick one-hour course, which they can build on as a habit.” The idea is to offer a small window into something unfamiliar, perhaps even inspiring someone to take it up as a hobby. Phone Basket Is Non-negotiable