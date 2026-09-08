ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Booked A Holiday To Escape Your Visiting In-Laws? You’re Not Alone, Says Indian Travel Survey

Do you really need an excuse for a beach vacation? ( Getty Images )

There was a time when taking a holiday required a reason: an anniversary, a birthday, a promotion or a school vacation. Or the discovery that you had accumulated 17 days of leave and were required to use at least three of them before they lapse. Those days are apparently over. According to new research commissioned by Booking.com and conducted by YouGov, Indian travellers are increasingly travelling “just because” they feel like it. Twenty-eight per cent of respondents said they booked a trip because their in-laws arrived for an extended stay. Thirty per cent travelled when their nanny, domestic help or driver went on leave. This is perhaps the purest expression of modern equality: if the person who normally keeps your household functioning is taking a break, you should probably take one too. Everyday life is the new travel trigger (Booking.com survey) The study surveyed 1,000 consumers aged 18 and older across 10 Indian cities (approx. 100 per city in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Jaipur). All respondents had travelled in the past 12 months, plan to travel in the next three months and are primary or key travel decision-makers. Fifty-eight per cent have taken a trip because they wanted to, while 57 per cen took 2-3 leisure trips in the past year that had absolutely nothing to do with a major milestone. Travel is becoming lifestyle-led rather than milestone-led. It was about time! Why should a person have to get married, promoted, retired or emotionally destroyed before being permitted to see a beach? Celebrating micro-wins (Booking.com survey) Surviving A Work Week Is Another Reason