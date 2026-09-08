Booked A Holiday To Escape Your Visiting In-Laws? You’re Not Alone, Says Indian Travel Survey
Indians are turning everyday chaos into holiday plans. New survey finds 28% of respondents booked a trip because their in-laws arrived for an extended stay.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
There was a time when taking a holiday required a reason: an anniversary, a birthday, a promotion or a school vacation. Or the discovery that you had accumulated 17 days of leave and were required to use at least three of them before they lapse. Those days are apparently over.
According to new research commissioned by Booking.com and conducted by YouGov, Indian travellers are increasingly travelling “just because” they feel like it. Twenty-eight per cent of respondents said they booked a trip because their in-laws arrived for an extended stay. Thirty per cent travelled when their nanny, domestic help or driver went on leave. This is perhaps the purest expression of modern equality: if the person who normally keeps your household functioning is taking a break, you should probably take one too.
The study surveyed 1,000 consumers aged 18 and older across 10 Indian cities (approx. 100 per city in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Jaipur). All respondents had travelled in the past 12 months, plan to travel in the next three months and are primary or key travel decision-makers. Fifty-eight per cent have taken a trip because they wanted to, while 57 per cen took 2-3 leisure trips in the past year that had absolutely nothing to do with a major milestone.
Travel is becoming lifestyle-led rather than milestone-led. It was about time! Why should a person have to get married, promoted, retired or emotionally destroyed before being permitted to see a beach?
Surviving A Work Week Is Another Reason
The modern Indian traveller has discovered the micro-win. Sixty-one per cent of respondents have booked a trip to celebrate something small, such as achieving a fitness goal or surviving a difficult week at work. We celebrate birthdays because we survived another year. Why not celebrate surviving a particularly aggressive Monday?
Then there are the 55% who booked a staycation simply to enjoy hotel luxury. Plush beds, room service, enormous bathrooms and the satisfying experience of asking someone else to bring you breakfast are apparently enough justification. And 48% have travelled because they wanted better backgrounds for photographs and videos. We have spent years curating our lives online. At some point, the ordinary wall behind us was always going to lose.
Then there are the more emotionally dramatic triggers. Thirty-five per cent took off after a fight or breakup with their partner. Forty-six per cent escaped drilling, renovations or noisy neighbours. Half booked a trip to avoid boring social obligations such as family dinners or weddings.
There is another development: apparently, work hours are no longer an obstacle to holiday planning. Forty-eight per cent of Indian travellers admitted to booking vacations while participating in an important work meeting or conference call. Another 45 per cent browse destination photographs while pretending to work. So, your manager is discussing quarterly. Both of you are contributing to the meeting in your own way.
Once the travel bug arrives, there isn't much point waiting. Thirty-five per cent book within a week, while one in five book their trip on the very same day.
The traditional concept of planning a holiday (research, comparison, spreadsheets, discussions with family, another round of discussions with family) appears to be giving way to something more instinctive.
The Official Excuse Can Be Almost Anything
- 51 per cent said they or their family simply deserved a break.
- 36 per cent found a deal too good to ignore.
- 32 per cent decided a spontaneous holiday was cheaper than therapy.
- 24 per cent said they took medical advice (specifically the need for Vitamin D) as a reason to go on a beach holiday.
- For 22 per cent, astrology provided the final push, with travellers booking because their astrologer said it was an auspicious time to travel.
- 10 per cent had perhaps the most persuasive reason of all: their pet needed a break.
Travel used to be something we earned. Now it is increasingly something we use: to reset after a difficult week, to spend time with people we love, to escape people we don't, to celebrate small achievements, to sleep properly, to take photographs, to change the weather. That is why the "just because" holiday makes so much sense.
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