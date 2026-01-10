ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Want To Watch Republic Day Parade 2026 Live? Here’s Where And How To Get Tickets

Ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade 2026 and related ceremonial events officially began on January 5, according to government sources. Tickets are available for three key events: the Republic Day Parade, the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat, and the main Beating Retreat ceremony. The Republic Day Parade will take place on January 26, followed by the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat on January 28, and the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29. A limited number of tickets for all three events are released daily from 9 am, and sales continue until the day’s quota is exhausted.

Ticket sales for all events will remain open until January 14.

Republic Day Parade 2026 Ticket Prices

Tickets for the Republic Day Parade on January 26 are priced at ₹100 and ₹20, making the event accessible to a wide section of the public. For the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat on January 28, tickets are available at ₹20. Tickets for the main Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 are priced at ₹100.

How to Buy Republic Day Parade Tickets Online

Tickets can be purchased online through the official Aamantran portal at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. Online booking allows visitors to secure tickets in advance, subject to availability.

Offline Ticket Purchase Locations and Timings