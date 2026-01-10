Want To Watch Republic Day Parade 2026 Live? Here’s Where And How To Get Tickets
Everything you need to know about purchasing tickets for the Republic Day Parade and other related events in Delhi.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade 2026 and related ceremonial events officially began on January 5, according to government sources. Tickets are available for three key events: the Republic Day Parade, the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat, and the main Beating Retreat ceremony. The Republic Day Parade will take place on January 26, followed by the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat on January 28, and the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29. A limited number of tickets for all three events are released daily from 9 am, and sales continue until the day’s quota is exhausted.
Ticket sales for all events will remain open until January 14.
Republic Day Parade 2026 Ticket Prices
Tickets for the Republic Day Parade on January 26 are priced at ₹100 and ₹20, making the event accessible to a wide section of the public. For the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat on January 28, tickets are available at ₹20. Tickets for the main Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 are priced at ₹100.
How to Buy Republic Day Parade Tickets Online
Tickets can be purchased online through the official Aamantran portal at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. Online booking allows visitors to secure tickets in advance, subject to availability.
Offline Ticket Purchase Locations and Timings
Tickets are also available offline at designated counters in New Delhi. Buyers must produce an original photo identity card, such as Aadhaar, voter ID, driving licence, PAN card, passport, or an identity card issued by the Central or State government. The same photo ID must be carried on the day of the event for entry.
Offline ticket counters are operating from January 5 to January 14 at the following locations:
- Sena Bhawan
- Shastri Bhawan
- Jantar Mantar
- Parliament House
- Rajiv Chowk Metro Station
- Kashmere Gate Metro Station
Tickets at these counters are sold daily between 10 am and 1 pm, and again from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Why Is Republic Day Celebrated?
Observed every year on January 26, it marks the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, officially making India a republic. The Constitution replaced the Government of India Act, 1935, and fulfilled the pledge of Purna Swaraj declared by the Indian National Congress in 1930. The main Republic Day Parade is held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, in the presence of the President of India and a foreign chief guest, and showcases India’s military strength, cultural diversity, and achievements.
What Is the Beating Retreat Ceremony?
The Beating Retreat ceremony, held on the evening of January 29 at Vijay Chowk, marks the formal conclusion of Republic Day celebrations. The event features musical performances by bands from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Delhi Police, and Central Armed Police Forces. Presided over by the President of India, the ceremony dates back to the 1950s and serves as an annual tribute to the courage, discipline, and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.
Read more:
- IIT Hyderabad Inaugurates Elan & nVision 2026 With Star Music Line-Up, nVisionX Tech Summit, And Three Days Of Culture And Innovation
- Layered, Tailored And Intentional: Breaking Down Kangana Ranaut's Winter Parliament Style
- German Rock Legends Scorpions Announce 4-City India Tour As Part Of Their Global 'Coming Home' Run, Find Out When And Where To Grab Tickets
- Magh Mela 2026: Travel To These Must-See Sites When You're Visiting Prayagraj