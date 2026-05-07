ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Explained: Reproductive Rights In India, Where The Woman’s Choice Matters Most

What does Indian law say about a woman's reproductive rights? ( Getty Images )

The Supreme Court of India recently made an important decision. It allowed a minor 15-year-old rape survivor to terminate her pregnancy at 30 weeks. Why is this a big deal? Because the Court made one thing clear: the woman’s choice matters most.

Also read: Emphasise 'Mental Aspect' Of Mother-To-Be For Reproductive Autonomy: SC, Allowing Termination Of Minor's 30-Week Pregnancy

What the Court Said

1. A Woman Has the Right to Choose

The Court said that forcing someone to continue an unwanted pregnancy goes against their dignity and bodily autonomy. In other words: A woman should have the right to decide what happens to her body.

2. Doctors Don’t Get the Final Say

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had raised concerns about the termination. But the Court rejected those objections. It clarified that while doctors give medical advice, they cannot override a woman’s informed decision.

3. Time to Update the Law

The Court also asked Parliament to review the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. Specifically, it said the law should be more flexible (especially in cases involving minor rape survivors) and should focus more on dignity and real-life situations. The law protects a woman’s identity. Her name and details cannot be shared, except with authorised authorities.

What Is the MTP Act?

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act was introduced in 1971. Its goal was to allow safe and legal abortions but only under certain conditions. It does not allow abortion simply as a personal choice or for family planning.