ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How To Dress Like Ally: Rules To Recreate Kriti Sanon's Boho Style From 'Cocktail 2'

Ally is among the most stylish onscreen characters in recent years ( Film stills courtesy Maddock Films )

There are two kinds of people in the world. People who pack practical vacation clothes, and people who watch Cocktail 2, see Kriti Sanon as Ally, and immediately begin Googling “crochet skirt,” “body chain,” and “headscarf”. Ally's wardrobe, created by celebrated stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and her team, has become one of the most talked-about elements of the film.

As Kriti herself described the character on social media, Ally is liberated, free-spirited, unhinged, beautifully chaotic, and completely free of judgement. Her wardrobe reflects exactly that energy. You don't need a European beach holiday or a film crew following you around to recreate the look!

Ally is a vision in olive green (Film still courtesy Maddock Films)

Rule No. 1: Embrace Controlled Chaos

Most people make the mistake of thinking boho fashion is about throwing random things together. It's actually about looking like you accidentally became fabulous. Ally's outfits combine oversized shirts, crochet pieces, bikinis, lace, scarves, chains, and textured fabrics. The trick is layering contrasting elements while making it look effortless.

Crochet goes well with most things, especially halter bikini tops (Film still courtesy Maddock Films)

Rule No. 2: Crochet Is Your New Best Friend

If Ally's wardrobe had a mascot, it would be crochet. The white crochet mini-skirt with floral embroidery, the cream crochet shrug, the textured cover-ups... these pieces give the wardrobe its handcrafted, wanderlust feel. Crochet adds softness and texture while keeping outfits relaxed and breathable. You look fashionable without appearing trapped inside your own clothing.