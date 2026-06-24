How To Dress Like Ally: Rules To Recreate Kriti Sanon's Boho Style From 'Cocktail 2'
You don't need a European beach holiday to recreate Ally's look. Follow these 5 rules and see yourself shine.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
There are two kinds of people in the world. People who pack practical vacation clothes, and people who watch Cocktail 2, see Kriti Sanon as Ally, and immediately begin Googling “crochet skirt,” “body chain,” and “headscarf”. Ally's wardrobe, created by celebrated stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and her team, has become one of the most talked-about elements of the film.
As Kriti herself described the character on social media, Ally is liberated, free-spirited, unhinged, beautifully chaotic, and completely free of judgement. Her wardrobe reflects exactly that energy. You don't need a European beach holiday or a film crew following you around to recreate the look!
Rule No. 1: Embrace Controlled Chaos
Most people make the mistake of thinking boho fashion is about throwing random things together. It's actually about looking like you accidentally became fabulous. Ally's outfits combine oversized shirts, crochet pieces, bikinis, lace, scarves, chains, and textured fabrics. The trick is layering contrasting elements while making it look effortless.
Rule No. 2: Crochet Is Your New Best Friend
If Ally's wardrobe had a mascot, it would be crochet. The white crochet mini-skirt with floral embroidery, the cream crochet shrug, the textured cover-ups... these pieces give the wardrobe its handcrafted, wanderlust feel. Crochet adds softness and texture while keeping outfits relaxed and breathable. You look fashionable without appearing trapped inside your own clothing.
Rule No. 3: Stop Being Afraid of Colour
One reason Ally's style feels so refreshing is that it rejects the current epidemic of beige. There are tie-dye pastels, sunshine yellows, earthy olives, maroons, and vibrant prints everywhere. The message is clear: life is short. Wear the interesting colour. A pastel oversized shirt thrown over swimwear instantly creates that effortless resort vibe. It's impossible to look stressed while wearing sunshine yellow.
Rule No. 4: Accessories Should Look Collected, Not Purchased
The secret weapon in Ally's wardrobe is accessories. Body chains, waist chains, layered gold necklaces, headscarves, woven bags, chunky belts. The goal is to look like you've spent years collecting treasures from beach markets around the world... even if most of them arrived via online shopping last Tuesday.
Rule No. 5: Hair Matters More Than the Outfit
Perhaps the most important lesson from Ally's style journey is that the hair does half the work. Created by hairstylists Aasifa Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs, Ally's honey-highlighted waves look slightly windswept, slightly sun-kissed, and completely unconcerned with perfection. Boho beauty is never polished. It's relaxed and beachy.
The Real Secret Behind Ally's Style
What makes Ally's wardrobe so appealing isn't the bikinis, the crochet, or the Mediterranean glamour.
It's confidence. Every outfit communicates the same message: she's having fun. That's what great bohemian fashion has always been about. The crochet skirts, body chains, and oversized shirts are merely supporting actors. The main character is the attitude. As Ally proves throughout Cocktail 2, it's the easiest thing to wear and the hardest thing to fake.
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