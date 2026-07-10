ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Galouti To Tangdi, 3 Juicy And Aromatic Kebab Recipes For World Kebab Day 2026

Kebabs have long been the star of family gatherings, festive feasts, and weekend get-togethers. On World Kebab Day 2026, try your hand at these easy recipes packed with flavour. Host your friends, plan a family dinner or just treat yourself to these mouth-watering bites.

1. Galouti Kebab

“Back in 18th century Lucknow, Nawab Wajid Ali Shah was old and his teeth were gone. But he LOVED kebabs and refused to give them up. His royal khansamas had a problem. So, they invented a kebab so soft it melted without chewing,” says Chef Ranjan Majumdar, Executive Chef, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort in Guwahati, retelling the story of how these kebabs came to be.

Galouti = jo muh mein gal jaye (that which dissolves in the mouth). They took minced mutton, pounded it 100 times with a wooden mallet, and added spices including raw papaya as tenderizer. Served on roomali roti with silver warq. The Nawab could finally eat his favourite meat preparation again. Today it’s the crown jewel of Awadhi cuisine.

Galouti Kabab (Courtesy Mayfair Spring Valley Resort)

Ingredients

For the mutton mixture: 500 gm boneless mutton, very finely minced; 200 gm mutton fat (essential for texture); 2 tbsp raw papaya paste (with skin); 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste; 1 tbsp fried brown onion paste; 1 tsp red chilli powder; 1 tsp garam masala; 1 tsp kewra water & 1 tsp rose water; 2 tbsp roasted gram flour (besan); salt to taste; 2 tbsp ghee.

For galouti masala: 3 tbsp mix of cardamom, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, mace, rose petals, kebab chini

How To Prepare It

Mix the finely minced mutton, fat, and raw papaya paste. Allow it to rest for at least 1 hour. Add the ginger-garlic paste, onion paste, prepared kebab masala, chili powder, garam masala, salt, rose water, and kewra water. Knead and smash the mixture thoroughly for 10-15 minutes. Stir in the roasted gram flour and ghee.

Smoke (optional): Create a well in the centre of the mixture. Place a small metal bowl in the centre, add a piece of hot, burning charcoal, a few cloves, and a dash of ghee. Cover the container quickly and let the smoke infuse for 5 minutes. Refrigerate the marinated mixture for at least 4-5 hours (overnight is best) so it sets and absorbs the flavours. Grease your hands with ghee, take a small portion of the mixture, and shape it into delicate, flat patties. Shallow fry in a pan with a generous amount of ghee on low-to-medium heat for about 3-4 minutes on each side until lightly browned and soft.

2. Tangdi Kebab

This one comes from Mughal royal kitchens in Delhi, 16th century. Says Chef Ranjan Majumdar, “Mughal emperors loved chicken, but they wanted something grand for feasts. The khansamas took whole chicken drumsticks, marinated them in yogurt + spices, and slow-cooked them in the tandoor.” Tangdi is Hindi for drumstick.

The chef told ETV Bharat that Tangdi Kebab was first made as a gift for visiting Persian royalty. The drumstick shape made it easy to eat with hands during royal durbars. No knives needed. The secret was a 2-stage marination + slow tandoor roast so meat stays juicy inside but gets smoky char outside. Later, street vendors in Old Delhi copied it and made it famous.