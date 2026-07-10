Galouti To Tangdi, 3 Juicy And Aromatic Kebab Recipes For World Kebab Day 2026
Celebrate World Kebab Day at home this year with these melt-in-the-mouth delicacies any meat-eater will love.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Kebabs have long been the star of family gatherings, festive feasts, and weekend get-togethers. On World Kebab Day 2026, try your hand at these easy recipes packed with flavour. Host your friends, plan a family dinner or just treat yourself to these mouth-watering bites.
1. Galouti Kebab
“Back in 18th century Lucknow, Nawab Wajid Ali Shah was old and his teeth were gone. But he LOVED kebabs and refused to give them up. His royal khansamas had a problem. So, they invented a kebab so soft it melted without chewing,” says Chef Ranjan Majumdar, Executive Chef, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort in Guwahati, retelling the story of how these kebabs came to be.
Galouti = jo muh mein gal jaye (that which dissolves in the mouth). They took minced mutton, pounded it 100 times with a wooden mallet, and added spices including raw papaya as tenderizer. Served on roomali roti with silver warq. The Nawab could finally eat his favourite meat preparation again. Today it’s the crown jewel of Awadhi cuisine.
Ingredients
For the mutton mixture: 500 gm boneless mutton, very finely minced; 200 gm mutton fat (essential for texture); 2 tbsp raw papaya paste (with skin); 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste; 1 tbsp fried brown onion paste; 1 tsp red chilli powder; 1 tsp garam masala; 1 tsp kewra water & 1 tsp rose water; 2 tbsp roasted gram flour (besan); salt to taste; 2 tbsp ghee.
For galouti masala: 3 tbsp mix of cardamom, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, mace, rose petals, kebab chini
How To Prepare It
Mix the finely minced mutton, fat, and raw papaya paste. Allow it to rest for at least 1 hour. Add the ginger-garlic paste, onion paste, prepared kebab masala, chili powder, garam masala, salt, rose water, and kewra water. Knead and smash the mixture thoroughly for 10-15 minutes. Stir in the roasted gram flour and ghee.
Smoke (optional): Create a well in the centre of the mixture. Place a small metal bowl in the centre, add a piece of hot, burning charcoal, a few cloves, and a dash of ghee. Cover the container quickly and let the smoke infuse for 5 minutes. Refrigerate the marinated mixture for at least 4-5 hours (overnight is best) so it sets and absorbs the flavours. Grease your hands with ghee, take a small portion of the mixture, and shape it into delicate, flat patties. Shallow fry in a pan with a generous amount of ghee on low-to-medium heat for about 3-4 minutes on each side until lightly browned and soft.
2. Tangdi Kebab
This one comes from Mughal royal kitchens in Delhi, 16th century. Says Chef Ranjan Majumdar, “Mughal emperors loved chicken, but they wanted something grand for feasts. The khansamas took whole chicken drumsticks, marinated them in yogurt + spices, and slow-cooked them in the tandoor.” Tangdi is Hindi for drumstick.
The chef told ETV Bharat that Tangdi Kebab was first made as a gift for visiting Persian royalty. The drumstick shape made it easy to eat with hands during royal durbars. No knives needed. The secret was a 2-stage marination + slow tandoor roast so meat stays juicy inside but gets smoky char outside. Later, street vendors in Old Delhi copied it and made it famous.
Ingredients
For the Chicken and first marinade: 6-8 chicken drumsticks, cleaned and scored; Juice of 1 lemon; 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste; 1 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp black pepper.
For the 16th-century royal marinade: 1/2 cup mawa (khoya) or thick malai (cream); 2 tbsp soaked and peeled almond paste or cashew paste; 1 tsp shahi jeera (caraway seeds), 1 tsp cardamom powder, 1/2 tsp mace (javitri) powder, and 1/2 tsp nutmeg powder.
You will also need a generous pinch of high-quality saffron soaked in 2 tbsp warm milk; 3 tbsp desi ghee (clarified butter) for basting.
How To Prepare It
Toss the chicken drumsticks with lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, salt, and pepper. Set aside for 20 minutes to absorb the flavours. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the malai (or mawa), almond paste, shahi jeera, cardamom, mace, nutmeg, and the saffron-infused milk. Submerge the chicken drumsticks in the royal marinade, ensuring it gets into all the slits. Allow it to marinate in a cool place for at least 2-3 hours. Heat a tandoor, a heavy-bottomed grill pan, or an open flame. Coat the legs in ghee and cook for about 15-20 minutes, turning periodically and continuously basting with ghee until the exterior is charred and the inside is tender.
Dum (Optional): For an authentic royal flavour, place a glowing piece of charcoal in a small metal bowl inside the cooked chicken pot, pour a drop of ghee over it, and tightly cover with a lid to trap the smoke for 3 minutes.
(Both recipes courtesy Chef Ranjan Majumdar, Executive Chef, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati)
3. Baked Chicken Shami Kebab
Have you tried baked kebabs with a cheesy twist? This recipe requires few ingredients and has a delightful addition of cheese that kids will enjoy.
Ingredients
1 cup chana dal (soaked); 2 chicken breasts; 6 garlic cloves; 1 tsp salt; ½ tsp cumin seeds; ½ tsp coriander seeds; 6 dried Kashmiri red chillies; ½ cup water; 2 eggs; 1 grated onion; 2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander; 1½ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder; 1 tsp garam masala; ¼ cup Britannia The Laughing Cow Cheese Cubes; oil for brushing.
How To Prepare It
Simmer the chicken with garlic, whole spices, chillies, salt, and water until tender, then add the soaked chana dal and cook until soft and the mixture is thick. Mash the mixture, then mix in the eggs, onion, coriander, chilli powder, garam masala, and cheese. Shape into flat kebabs, lightly brush with oil, and bake at 180°C for 35 minutes, flipping halfway, until golden brown. Serve hot with mint chutney, onion rings, or lime wedges.
(Recipe courtesy Britannia)
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