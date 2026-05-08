4 Mother’s Day Recipes For People Who Love Their Moms But Also Have Limited Patience To Cook
Here are four easy dishes for Mother’s Day that look impressive without destroying the cook.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Mother’s Day is beautiful in theory. You celebrate the woman who raised you, tolerated your teenage years, and survived years of hearing you say, “Where’s my charger?” while it was literally in your hand! But not everyone can go all out for this celebration. Not everyone can produce a five-layer French pastry with edible flowers and a sugar sculpture. Here are four easy dishes for Mother’s Day that look impressive without destroying the cook.
1. Homestyle Prawns Curry
(This recipe is curated by Chef Varun Inamdar, Godrej Millets Cookbook, Godrej Vikhroli Cucina)
You need: 1 cup prawns, shelled and deveined, 1/4 cup ragi flour, 1/2 tbsp turmeric, 2 tbsp red chilli powder, 2 cups coconut milk, 2 tbsp groundnut oil, 1/2 cup onion, 1/2 cup tomato, water as required, a few petals of kokum, salt as required.
Method: Grind onions, tomatoes, ragi flour, turmeric powder and red chilli powder in a fine paste. Heat groundnut oil in a pot. Add in the ground masala and stir. Once oil releases from the sides of the pan, add in the prawns. Cook till ¾th cooked. Add salt and coconut milk and cook till the prawns are well done. Serve hot with steamed rice.
2. Fresh Fruit Pudding
You need: 4-5 packs Britannia Bourbon, 300 gms mixed berries (fresh/frozen), ⅓ cup sugar, 2 tbsp lemon juice, 3½ tsp gelatin powder, 3 tbsp cold water. Also: 2 cups whipped cream, 3 tsp powdered sugar, 450 gms mascarpone cheese, 150 gms milk chocolate, butter.
Method: Make a biscuit crumble with butter. Press into an 8-inch pan. Line sides with biscuits and chill. Melt chocolate, fold in cream and gelatin. Layer and set. Cook berries for 15 minutes. Mix with mascarpone, cream and gelatin. Layer, chill, decorate with berries and mint.
3. Gud Ka Rasgulla
(This recipe is curated by Chef Varun Inamdar Godrej Millets Cookbook, Godrej Vikhroli Cucina)
You need: 1½ litre Godrej Jersey milk, 2 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tbsp jowar flour. For the syrup, take 3 cups water, 3 cups grated jaggery.
Method: In a deep saucepan, pour Godrej Jersey milk and bring it to a boil. Pour the lemon juice into the milk and stir. Allow the milk to cool and strain through cheesecloth. Rinse the cheese under running water. Tie the ends of the cheesecloth and squeeze all the excess water. Take the cheese out of the cloth in a plate and knead. Add the jowar flour and knead till it becomes a soft cheesy dough. Once the dough is ready, make tiny, smooth dumplings from the dough.
In another pan, make the jaggery syrup by mixing water with jaggery and bring it to a boil. Once the jaggery has melted, drop the cheese balls into it. Cover the pan with a tight lid and let it cook for about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, check the consistency of the syrup. If it gets too thick, add some water and continue cooking the rasgullas. Once they are almost double in size, they’re ready. Switch off the heat, and leave the rasgulla in the syrup. Once it has cooled, serve with the syrup.
4. Bourbon Kalakand
You need: 1 pack of Britannia Bourbon biscuits, 200 gms grated paneer, 1 cup milk, 4 tbsp sugar, and assorted nuts.
Method: Grind the biscuits into a coarse powder. In a pan, cook grated paneer with milk on a medium-low flame for 5-8 minutes. Add sugar and cook until it dissolves completely. Then add the biscuit powder and stir well until combined. Transfer the mixture to a tray, garnish with nuts, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Once set, cut and serve. You can also sandwich the kalakand between Good Day biscuits for a fun twist.
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