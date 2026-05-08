ETV Bharat / lifestyle

4 Mother’s Day Recipes For People Who Love Their Moms But Also Have Limited Patience To Cook

Cook up these easy Mother's Day dishes for your mom ( ETV Bharat )

Mother’s Day is beautiful in theory. You celebrate the woman who raised you, tolerated your teenage years, and survived years of hearing you say, “Where’s my charger?” while it was literally in your hand! But not everyone can go all out for this celebration. Not everyone can produce a five-layer French pastry with edible flowers and a sugar sculpture. Here are four easy dishes for Mother’s Day that look impressive without destroying the cook. 1. Homestyle Prawns Curry (This recipe is curated by Chef Varun Inamdar, Godrej Millets Cookbook, Godrej Vikhroli Cucina) You need: 1 cup prawns, shelled and deveined, 1/4 cup ragi flour, 1/2 tbsp turmeric, 2 tbsp red chilli powder, 2 cups coconut milk, 2 tbsp groundnut oil, 1/2 cup onion, 1/2 cup tomato, water as required, a few petals of kokum, salt as required. Method: Grind onions, tomatoes, ragi flour, turmeric powder and red chilli powder in a fine paste. Heat groundnut oil in a pot. Add in the ground masala and stir. Once oil releases from the sides of the pan, add in the prawns. Cook till ¾th cooked. Add salt and coconut milk and cook till the prawns are well done. Serve hot with steamed rice. Homestyle Prawns Curry (Image courtesy Godrej Millets Cookbook) 2. Fresh Fruit Pudding You need: 4-5 packs Britannia Bourbon, 300 gms mixed berries (fresh/frozen), ⅓ cup sugar, 2 tbsp lemon juice, 3½ tsp gelatin powder, 3 tbsp cold water. Also: 2 cups whipped cream, 3 tsp powdered sugar, 450 gms mascarpone cheese, 150 gms milk chocolate, butter.