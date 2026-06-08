This Budget-Friendly Curl Styler Costs Less Than A Cup Of Coffee
The secret to great curls isn't in a salon. It's sitting in your own kitchen. Read on to know more about it.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
If you have curly hair, you've probably spent at least one afternoon staring at a styling product and wondering why a bottle smaller than a smoothie costs more than dinner at a restaurant. Although curly hair can be full of personality, it also behaves like a rebellious teenager who refuses to listen to reason.
Enter flaxseed gel: the homemade hair product that sounds like something a health influencer invented but is actually beloved by curly-haired people around the world. Making flaxseed gel is surprisingly simple.
Why Do Curls Love Flaxseed Gel?
For starters, it helps define curl patterns without turning your hair into a crunchy helmet. The gel provides a light-to-medium hold, helping curls stay bouncy and organized while still feeling soft. It's also rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which may help support scalp health and reduce dryness.
Another bonus is frizz control. Flaxseed gel coats the hair lightly, helping curls maintain their shape instead of expanding into what can only be described as a weather system. It also adds shine, making curls look healthy and hydrated rather than like they've just survived a wind tunnel.
HAIR GEL RECIPE
What You Need:
2 tablespoons whole flaxseeds
2 cups water
How To Make It At Home:
In a saucepan, stir the flaxseeds into the water. Bring the mixture to a boil and then simmer it for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. As the water thickens into a slippery gel-like consistency, remove it from the heat. Strain the mixture while it's still warm using a fine sieve or muslin cloth. Let it cool, and voilà! You've created a natural curl styler worthy of a standing ovation.
How To Use It
To use it, apply a small amount to damp hair, scrunch upward, and let your curls do their thing. You can use it alone or layer it with other styling products if you're feeling ambitious. Flaxseed gel is inexpensive and customizable (add your favourite essential oil for fragrance or castor oil for more shine). Instead of complicated beauty routines and products with a long list of ingredients, flaxseed gel is a simpler choice that costs next to nothing to make. The secret to great curls isn't found in a salon. It's sitting in your kitchen pantry, waiting for its moment to shine.
Also read:
- 5 Reasons Curly-Haired People Should Stop Combing
- Dull And Damaged Hair Despite A Hair Care Routine? It's Probably Pollution And Hard Water
- Acne Alert! Everything You Need To Know About Using LED Light Therapy To Treat Acne And Pimples
- Hair Fall Troubling You? Follow These 5 Simple Habits to Keep Your Hair Healthy and Strong