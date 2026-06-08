ETV Bharat / lifestyle

This Budget-Friendly Curl Styler Costs Less Than A Cup Of Coffee

If you have curly hair, you've probably spent at least one afternoon staring at a styling product and wondering why a bottle smaller than a smoothie costs more than dinner at a restaurant. Although curly hair can be full of personality, it also behaves like a rebellious teenager who refuses to listen to reason.

Enter flaxseed gel: the homemade hair product that sounds like something a health influencer invented but is actually beloved by curly-haired people around the world. Making flaxseed gel is surprisingly simple.

Why Do Curls Love Flaxseed Gel?

For starters, it helps define curl patterns without turning your hair into a crunchy helmet. The gel provides a light-to-medium hold, helping curls stay bouncy and organized while still feeling soft. It's also rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which may help support scalp health and reduce dryness.

Another bonus is frizz control. Flaxseed gel coats the hair lightly, helping curls maintain their shape instead of expanding into what can only be described as a weather system. It also adds shine, making curls look healthy and hydrated rather than like they've just survived a wind tunnel.

Flaxseeds make curls look nourished and hydrated (Getty Images)

HAIR GEL RECIPE