ETV Bharat / lifestyle

9 Things Rapper Reble’s Journey Says About The Future Of Indian Hip-Hop

There was a time when Indian hip-hop seemed to come from a handful of postcodes, a certain kind of swagger, and occasionally a guy wearing sunglasses indoors. Then along came Reble, a rapper from Meghalaya with a punk spirit, trap instincts, philosophical bars, and the sort of stage presence that feels less “music industry” and more “local riot.”

Daiaphi Lamare aka Reble's rise is not merely the story of one artist doing exceedingly well. It says something larger, and much more interesting about where Indian hip-hop might be headed.

Also read: INTERVIEW | Meghalaya Rapper Reble's Dystopian Dreams, Punk Fury And The Making Of A South Asian Classic-In-Progress

1. Lyricism Is Making A Comeback

For a while, hip-hop around the world appeared to suffer from what might generously be called “hook addiction.” Big beats, memorable choruses, vibes over vocabulary. Then arrives a track like Reble's Praying Mantis, a song built around metaphor, double meanings, philosophical tension, and the rather unsettling image of stillness disguising danger. It feels closer to poetry than playlist bait. The future of Indian rap may belong to artists like her who trust listeners enough to think.

2. Indian Hip-Hop No Longer Has A Pin Code

Once upon a streaming era, geography mattered. Mumbai had the Bollywood and indie scene. Delhi had the aggression. Bengaluru had the cool kids. The Northeast? Mostly ignored by mainstream music conversations, unless somebody suddenly remembered diversity existed during festival season. Reble changes that equation.

Coming out of Meghalaya, this 26-year-old hasn’t asked for permission to join the national conversation; she has simply barged into it carrying excellent bars. Reble represents the Northeast without turning herself into a tourism brochure. She doesn’t flatten identity into marketable aesthetics. The future of Indian hip-hop looks startlingly borderless. Talent from Shillong can now land in playlists beside artists from Mumbai, London or Atlanta, and nobody blinks. Spotify has destroyed geography in the same way WhatsApp destroyed the idea of peaceful afternoons!

3. The Underground And The Mainstream Will Keep Dating Each Other