ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Do Beverages Taste Better In A Glass Bottle Than A Plastic One?

There are some arguments in life that people take seriously: Tea in a cup versus a flask. Freshly ground coffee versus instant coffee, and soft drink in a glass bottle versus a plastic one. Technically, it is the same drink, same brand, same flavour, same sugar. Yet somehow, the glass bottle feels like it has won the argument before you've even taken the first sip.

This isn't entirely nostalgia talking. The bottle itself can influence how a drink tastes. Glass is a stable, non-porous material that doesn't readily interact with the beverage. Plastic behaves differently. When you are dealing with something as sensitive as flavour and carbonation, small differences can become surprisingly noticeable.

Glass Doesn't Get Involved in Your Drink

Glass is chemically inert, which is a fancy way of saying that it minds its own business. It does not readily take up flavours, nor does it impart substances to the drink. So the water, juice or soft drink inside largely retains its original taste and aroma. This is particularly true for carbonated drinks, which are carefully engineered combinations of sweetness, acidity, flavour compounds and carbonation. With glass, the beverage gets to remain the main character.

Plastic bottles can sometimes develop odours or a faint taste, especially when they are exposed to heat or reused (Getty Images)

Plastic Has A Memory

Plastic bottles are not completely impermeable. Their structure can allow certain odours and flavour compounds to interact with the material. That’s why a plastic bottle sometimes has a faint smell of what was stored in it before. The material can absorb and retain odours, which may then affect the sensory experience. External conditions can make this more noticeable. Heat, ultraviolet radiation and repeated wear can influence the material and potentially affect odour and taste.

This is why a cold beverage from a glass bottle can sometimes seem cleaner or more authentic than the same drink from plastic. If you have ever opened a soft drink and discovered that it has somehow become less exciting, carbonation is partly responsible. Carbon dioxide gives soft drinks their fizz. But keeping that carbon dioxide where it belongs (inside the bottle) is not as simple as it sounds. Glass is a good barrier to gasses, which helps the drink retain its carbonation. Plastic, meanwhile, is more permeable to gasses, meaning carbon dioxide can gradually escape over time. So, a drink that was once fizzy becomes somewhat flat.

A cold soft drink from a glass bottle can sometimes seem cleaner or more authentic than the same drink from plastic (Getty Images)

Temperature Changes The Experience