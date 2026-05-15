ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Exam Pressure And Mental Health: Why Students Need Mentors Before They Need Rescue

As entrance examinations line up once again across India, from engineering and medical entrances to university admissions, stress among students is rising. Often, by the time adults recognise distress, the child has already spent weeks or months struggling silently. So, the question is not merely how to help students cope with pressure. The bigger question is: Who notices the child before the pressure becomes unbearable? The answer may lie not only with parents or schools, but with something Indian education often overlooks: mentors.

Children rarely announce emotional distress dramatically. Anxiety seldom walks into a room and introduces itself. Instead, it disguises itself. A stomach ache before mock exams, sudden irritability, sleepless nights, fatigue, nervousness. A child who was once cheerful becoming withdrawn. Another growing negative about their own abilities.

According to Vinu Warrier, Managing Partner and Founder of eduVelocity Global, examinations often provoke exactly these experiences. “Examinations can often be frightening,” he says. Parents and educators frequently hear students complain of physical symptoms such as stomach aches, fatigue, nervousness, and panic attacks. Left unaddressed, these emotions can transform into insecurity, low confidence, irritability, and pessimism.”

This is the paradox of academic anxiety: it often hides in plain sight. Adults may see laziness where there is fear. Resistance where there is overwhelm. And children, sensing judgement, often retreat further inward.

The Myth of Toughness

Indian culture has a complicated relationship with suffering. We romanticise sacrifice. We tell young people to “be strong” as though strength means the absence of vulnerability. But emotional suffering does not disappear because we ignore it.

Warrier emphasises that one of the earliest and most important interventions lies in helping children recognise signs of stress themselves. Encouraging open conversations about thoughts, fears, and emotions enables parents and educators to respond before anxiety deepens. Yet this is only possible if students feel emotionally safe. A child cannot be expected to reveal fear in an environment where fear is mocked.

Why Mentors Matter