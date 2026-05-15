Exam Pressure And Mental Health: Why Students Need Mentors Before They Need Rescue
A mentor matters for students because they offer something rare: emotional neutrality.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
As entrance examinations line up once again across India, from engineering and medical entrances to university admissions, stress among students is rising. Often, by the time adults recognise distress, the child has already spent weeks or months struggling silently. So, the question is not merely how to help students cope with pressure. The bigger question is: Who notices the child before the pressure becomes unbearable? The answer may lie not only with parents or schools, but with something Indian education often overlooks: mentors.
Children rarely announce emotional distress dramatically. Anxiety seldom walks into a room and introduces itself. Instead, it disguises itself. A stomach ache before mock exams, sudden irritability, sleepless nights, fatigue, nervousness. A child who was once cheerful becoming withdrawn. Another growing negative about their own abilities.
According to Vinu Warrier, Managing Partner and Founder of eduVelocity Global, examinations often provoke exactly these experiences. “Examinations can often be frightening,” he says. Parents and educators frequently hear students complain of physical symptoms such as stomach aches, fatigue, nervousness, and panic attacks. Left unaddressed, these emotions can transform into insecurity, low confidence, irritability, and pessimism.”
This is the paradox of academic anxiety: it often hides in plain sight. Adults may see laziness where there is fear. Resistance where there is overwhelm. And children, sensing judgement, often retreat further inward.
The Myth of Toughness
Indian culture has a complicated relationship with suffering. We romanticise sacrifice. We tell young people to “be strong” as though strength means the absence of vulnerability. But emotional suffering does not disappear because we ignore it.
Warrier emphasises that one of the earliest and most important interventions lies in helping children recognise signs of stress themselves. Encouraging open conversations about thoughts, fears, and emotions enables parents and educators to respond before anxiety deepens. Yet this is only possible if students feel emotionally safe. A child cannot be expected to reveal fear in an environment where fear is mocked.
Why Mentors Matter
This brings us to an uncomfortable truth. Parents and teachers care but both, understandably, have emotional investments in the outcomes. Parents worry about futures. Teachers worry about performance. Expectations can unintentionally make honesty difficult. A 15-year-old quickly learns what feels safe to say. This is where mentors become transformative.
Nikhar Arora, Founder and CEO of Mentoria, raises an unsettling point. In 2023, according to the National Crime Records Bureau, 13,892 Indian students died by suicide. Public discussions followed: resilience programmes, mindfulness tools, helplines but the focus overwhelmingly remained on strengthening the child rather than changing the conditions around them. “Exam pressure does not break students in February,” he observes. “It breaks them in the months before, in the absence of a single honest conversation.”
A mentor matters because they offer something rare: emotional neutrality. Unlike parents or teachers, mentors carry no report card. No personal dreams projected onto the child. They are not invested in preserving an image of perfection. Because of this absence of stake, honesty becomes possible. Students may confess fears to mentors they would never admit elsewhere:
“I don’t think I’m good enough.”
“I don’t even know if this career is what I want.”
The purpose of mentorship is not to provide all the answers. Its deeper purpose is to create a space where difficult truths can be spoken without consequence.
Early Intervention Is Not Dramatic
We tend to imagine intervention as something clinical and urgent: therapy sessions, counselling offices, emergency care. Sometimes those are absolutely necessary, particularly when stress becomes severe or unmanageable. Warrier rightly notes that students facing extreme anxiety should seek professional support to learn healthier coping mechanisms. But before crisis comes prevention: A mentor noticing mood changes, a teacher asking, “How are you coping?” and genuinely waiting for the answer. Healthy sleep hygiene, nutritious food, breathing exercises, time for rest, playtime for joy. These may sound simple, yet they are often the first casualties of exam season.
Warrier stresses the importance of helping students schedule self-care so burnout does not replace motivation. Anxiety left untreated in adolescence often matures into something else, such as performance anxiety in adulthood.
Arora asks, “India constantly asks how to make students stronger. But where, exactly, are they allowed to be weak?” A teenager facing board exams or entrance tests is still learning how to regulate emotions, handle uncertainty, and define identity. Strength grows not from pressure alone, but from support, which begins when adults stop asking only, “How much did you study?” and start asking, “How are you feeling?”
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