Pressure Cooker Taking Longer To Cook? Here’s What You Should Check
If your pressure cooker suddenly starts taking longer to cook, it could be due to the gasket, pressure-release valve or one of these problems.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 10:02 AM IST
The pressure cooker has been one of the great time-saving inventions in Indian kitchens. It cooks dal, rice, potatoes, meat and a hundred other things while we get on with the rest of life. But sometimes, the cooker that used to cook dal in three whistles suddenly needs six. Rice takes longer. Potatoes remain hard. The whistle takes forever to arrive, and you begin wondering whether the cooker is getting old. Before replacing it, there are a few things worth checking.
1. Check the Gasket
The rubber gasket (sealing ring) is one of the most important parts of a pressure cooker. Its job is to create a proper seal so that pressure can build inside the cooker. If the gasket has become hard, cracked, loose or damaged, steam may escape from the sides instead of building up properly. So, the cooker takes longer to reach pressure, and your food takes longer to cook.
Tip: Don't wait until the rubber ring looks like it has survived three generations. If it looks worn or damaged, replace it with the correct replacement recommended by the manufacturer.
2. Look at the Pressure-Release Valve
The small valve on top of the cooker has a big job. If it is blocked with food particles or residue, pressure may not be released or regulated properly. Clean the valve and the surrounding area regularly, following the manufacturer's cleaning instructions.
Tip: If the valve appears damaged or isn't functioning normally, don't try to repair it with a kitchen knife, pin or other improvised tool. Replace the part with the appropriate manufacturer-approved component or have the cooker checked.
3. Is Steam Escaping From the Sides?
If steam is continuously escaping around the lid instead of the cooker building pressure normally, the sealing system may not be working correctly. Check whether the gasket is properly positioned and whether the lid is being closed according to the manufacturer's instructions.
Tip: Inspect the rim and sealing surfaces for food residue. Even a small amount of stuck dal can interfere with a proper seal.
4. Don't Fill the Cooker Too Much
We Indians have a special relationship with pressure cookers. If something fits, we try to cook it. But overfilling isn't a good idea. A pressure cooker needs adequate space for steam and food to expand during cooking. Different foods may also require different maximum filling levels. Follow the fill limits specified for your particular cooker and the food you're preparing. This is especially important for foods that foam, expand or swell during cooking.
Tip: If the cooker looks like it is about to become a miniature volcano, take some food out.
5. Check the Water Level
Pressure cooking depends on steam. If there isn't enough water, the cooker may not work as intended and food can burn or remain undercooked. At the same time, adding far more water than necessary can affect cooking time and the final texture of the food. Use the amount recommended by the recipe and your pressure cooker's instructions. Don't use the “my mother never measured anything” method when you're trying to troubleshoot an appliance.
6. The Burner Could Be the Problem
Sometimes the pressure cooker is perfectly fine. The stove is the problem. If the flame is unusually low, cooking will naturally take longer. Check whether other burners are working normally. If the flame is weak or uneven, the burner may need cleaning. If you're using a gas stove, make sure the burner openings are clean and free from food residue. But don't poke around with sharp objects or attempt repairs you're not qualified to do.
7. Check Whether the Cooker Is Sitting Properly on the Burner
A pressure cooker should sit securely and evenly on the cooking surface. If the base is badly warped or damaged, heat may not be transferred efficiently. Over time, repeated heating can affect cookware, particularly if it has been dropped or used roughly. Place the cooker on a suitable burner and check whether it sits flat. If the base is visibly damaged or distorted, get it inspected or consider replacing the cooker.
8. Different Foods Need Different Cooking Times
Not every dal cooks at the same speed. Not every potato is the same size. Chickpeas and rajma need soaking and substantially longer cooking than something like rice. Even the age and quality of pulses can affect how quickly they soften. So if one particular food suddenly takes longer, it doesn't automatically mean your pressure cooker is faulty.
Tip: For foods such as chickpeas and rajma, soaking before cooking can reduce cooking time and help them cook more evenly. If you're cooking dried pulses without soaking them, you may be asking your pressure cooker to work harder. Follow the soaking and cooking instructions appropriate to the ingredient and recipe.
Also read: Which Type Of Pressure Cooker Is Better: Aluminium vs Stainless Steel?
Quick Pressure Cooker Troubleshooting Checklist
- If your pressure cooker suddenly starts taking longer to cook, run through this quick checklist:
- Taking too long to whistle? Check the burner flame, water level and gasket.
- Steam escaping from the sides? Check whether the gasket is correctly positioned, worn or damaged.
- Steam coming from the valve? Switch off the heat and allow the cooker to depressurise safely, then check the valve and vent for residue or blockage.
- Food still undercooked? Check the water quantity, cooking time, ingredient and whether pulses needed soaking.
- Food burning at the bottom? Check the liquid level and avoid using excessive heat.
- Lid difficult to close? Check the sealing ring, lid and rim for food residue or damage.
- Cooker not sitting flat? Inspect the base for warping or damage.
- Cooker behaving unusually? Stop using it until the cause is identified.
- Gasket looking cracked, hard or loose? Replace it with the correct compatible part.
- Valve, lid, handles or body damaged? Don't rely on a quick fix; have the cooker inspected or replace the damaged component.
- If you notice abnormal pressure behaviour, damaged parts or persistent steam leakage, stop using the cooker and follow the manufacturer's safety instructions.
Also read:
- Stainless Steel, Stone Or Laminate, Which Are The Best Kitchen Materials To Reduce Bacterial Growth At Home?
- Monsoon Alert: Do This Simple Kitchen Task Before Humidity Ruins Your Food This Season
- Want Vegetables Stay Fresh In The Fridge For Weeks? Here Are Some Simple Tips
- Easy Step-By-Step Guide To Spring Cleaning Your Fridge