ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Pressure Cooker Taking Longer To Cook? Here’s What You Should Check

If there isn't enough water, the cooker may not work as intended ( Getty Images )

The pressure cooker has been one of the great time-saving inventions in Indian kitchens. It cooks dal, rice, potatoes, meat and a hundred other things while we get on with the rest of life. But sometimes, the cooker that used to cook dal in three whistles suddenly needs six. Rice takes longer. Potatoes remain hard. The whistle takes forever to arrive, and you begin wondering whether the cooker is getting old. Before replacing it, there are a few things worth checking.

1. Check the Gasket

The rubber gasket (sealing ring) is one of the most important parts of a pressure cooker. Its job is to create a proper seal so that pressure can build inside the cooker. If the gasket has become hard, cracked, loose or damaged, steam may escape from the sides instead of building up properly. So, the cooker takes longer to reach pressure, and your food takes longer to cook.

Tip: Don't wait until the rubber ring looks like it has survived three generations. If it looks worn or damaged, replace it with the correct replacement recommended by the manufacturer.

2. Look at the Pressure-Release Valve

The small valve on top of the cooker has a big job. If it is blocked with food particles or residue, pressure may not be released or regulated properly. Clean the valve and the surrounding area regularly, following the manufacturer's cleaning instructions.

Tip: If the valve appears damaged or isn't functioning normally, don't try to repair it with a kitchen knife, pin or other improvised tool. Replace the part with the appropriate manufacturer-approved component or have the cooker checked.

3. Is Steam Escaping From the Sides?

If steam is continuously escaping around the lid instead of the cooker building pressure normally, the sealing system may not be working correctly. Check whether the gasket is properly positioned and whether the lid is being closed according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Tip: Inspect the rim and sealing surfaces for food residue. Even a small amount of stuck dal can interfere with a proper seal.

4. Don't Fill the Cooker Too Much

We Indians have a special relationship with pressure cookers. If something fits, we try to cook it. But overfilling isn't a good idea. A pressure cooker needs adequate space for steam and food to expand during cooking. Different foods may also require different maximum filling levels. Follow the fill limits specified for your particular cooker and the food you're preparing. This is especially important for foods that foam, expand or swell during cooking.