Why Do Men Have Better Skin Than Women, Despite Using Fewer Products?

By Sindhu T. You’ve seen those memes, right? The ones that show a guy washing his face with a bar of soap and somehow walking out looking flawless and pimple-free while women spend half their salary on serums, scrubs and creams, yet still have acne and dullness. We’ve all laughed at those jokes, maybe even hit “like.” But have you ever wondered: Why does men’s skin and hair look naturally better? Turns out, biology is the reason. The hero of this story is not a magic facewash or a celebrity skincare routine. It’s a hormone: testosterone! 5 Reasons Why Men Have Better Skin According to research published by NCBI, the main difference between men’s and women’s skin lies in the hormones. Testosterone (the dominant male hormone) changes how skin behaves right from puberty. 1. Thicker and tougher skin A study called 'Physiology of the Skin: Differences Between Women and Men' found that men’s skin is 20% to 25% thicker than women’s. That extra thickness acts like built-in armour: it helps protect against pollution, sunlight, and wrinkles. So while women start worrying about fine lines in their 30s, men usually get a free pass for a few extra years. 2. More collagen Collagen is the protein that keeps skin firm and elastic... basically the reason your cheeks don’t sag. Men naturally have more collagen than women. Their collagen levels also drop slowly with age. For women, the dip becomes sharper after menopause, when estrogen levels fall. That’s why men’s skin tends to stay tighter and younger-looking for longer. Men's skin ages slower than women's (Getty Images)