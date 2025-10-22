Why Do Men Have Better Skin Than Women, Despite Using Fewer Products?
We did some digging into the reason why, and found that hormones are the real heroes in this battle of the sexes.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
By Sindhu T.
You’ve seen those memes, right? The ones that show a guy washing his face with a bar of soap and somehow walking out looking flawless and pimple-free while women spend half their salary on serums, scrubs and creams, yet still have acne and dullness. We’ve all laughed at those jokes, maybe even hit “like.” But have you ever wondered: Why does men’s skin and hair look naturally better?
Turns out, biology is the reason. The hero of this story is not a magic facewash or a celebrity skincare routine. It’s a hormone: testosterone!
5 Reasons Why Men Have Better Skin
According to research published by NCBI, the main difference between men’s and women’s skin lies in the hormones. Testosterone (the dominant male hormone) changes how skin behaves right from puberty.
1. Thicker and tougher skin
A study called 'Physiology of the Skin: Differences Between Women and Men' found that men’s skin is 20% to 25% thicker than women’s. That extra thickness acts like built-in armour: it helps protect against pollution, sunlight, and wrinkles. So while women start worrying about fine lines in their 30s, men usually get a free pass for a few extra years.
2. More collagen
Collagen is the protein that keeps skin firm and elastic... basically the reason your cheeks don’t sag. Men naturally have more collagen than women. Their collagen levels also drop slowly with age. For women, the dip becomes sharper after menopause, when estrogen levels fall. That’s why men’s skin tends to stay tighter and younger-looking for longer.
3. Men have a natural oil factory
Here’s another fun fact: Testosterone boosts oil production. It enlarges the sebaceous glands (the skin’s little oil machines) and keeps skin naturally moisturized. That’s what gives men that subtle shine and healthy look. It’s also why they can skip moisturizers most of the time. The downside? Too much oil can mean occasional breakouts, especially during teenage years.
4. Thicker lashes and brows
Even those long, dark eyelashes that women pay good money to get? You can thank testosterone for that too. Lash expert Fenny explains that this hormone stimulates overall hair growth: from beards to brows to lashes. So, while women reach for mascara, men just wake up looking like they have it on already.
5. They stress less about beauty
At the end of the day, men are not judged as harshly on their appearance as women are, which causes them to stress less about their looks. Dermatologists have told us time and again that the more relaxed you are, the better your skin health and the more you glow.
Why Women Struggle More With Skin Problems
Now, let’s be fair. Women aren’t losing this skincare game because they’re doing something wrong... it’s biology and lifestyle.
- Women go through a hormonal rollercoaster every month because of their menstrual cycle. Hormones are unpredictable. Their estrogen and progesterone levels dip and rise, and their skin reacts to every change.
- Too much makeup clogs the pores of women's skin and cause breakouts.
- Women’s skin is thinner, reacts faster to sunlight, dust, and pollution. That’s why dark spots or tanning appear sooner on women.
At the end of the day, hormones shape how our skin looks and behaves. Men might win the skin lottery thanks to testosterone, but that doesn’t mean they’re invincible. That same oil production can lead to acne, and ignoring basic skincare can backfire in the long run. For women, yes, the skin is more sensitive, but it also responds beautifully to care. Regular cleansing, hydration, and balanced routines can keep it glowing. So, next time you see that meme about guys using soap and still looking flawless, smile but remember what’s really behind it. It’s not just luck. It’s biology, baby.
