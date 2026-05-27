ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Is It So Hard To Make Friends When You Grow Up? We Dug Around For Answers

These kind of scenes are rare IRL since adults are navigating something close to a friendship drought ( Getty Images )

There is a moment in adulthood when you suddenly realise: You no longer have friends the way you once did. There are people you care about but never see, WhatsApp groups full of reaction emojis instead of conversations, and friendships sustained almost entirely through “We really must catch up soon.”

You used to make friends accidentally. School forced you into proximity with people every day. College added late-night conversations and emotional oversharing over cheap food. Work (at least early on) gave you a gang to complain with. However, somewhere along the way life became an admin exercise. And real friendship became difficult. The peculiar thing is this struggle is so universal that nearly everyone seems embarrassed to admit it.

Science has been screaming: Yes, adulthood has made friendship harder. Research suggests adults are navigating something close to a friendship drought, fuelled by busyness, relocation, digital overload, emotional caution, and something almost nobody talks about enough: exhaustion.

A growing body of friendship research suggests emotional closeness is what most predicts wellbeing in adulthood (Getty Images)

The Death of Built-In Friendship

When you are 14, friendship is easy because everyone is trapped together in geography class. You see the same faces daily. Shared misery (math exams, awkward crushes, school cafeteria food) does half the bonding work. At 34? You need calendars. A 2022 research paper studied friendship patterns in the West and found that adulthood changes how people socialise. Work, marriage, caregiving, and responsibilities reshape how friendships function. Social opportunities become less spontaneous and more intentional.

We are all lonely, and somehow too busy to solve it. A major 2024 review on loneliness in young adulthood found that feelings of loneliness remain surprisingly common despite people technically being socially connected. Many adults maintain relationships yet still feel emotionally disconnected. This sounds impossible until you think about modern friendship.

“Social media has created an illusion of connection while often reducing meaningful real life interactions,” says Deepak Kashyap, Counselling Psychologist. We know what someone had for breakfast because they posted it online but we do not know if they are struggling. We “like” each other more than we talk to each other. Social media creates the illusion of connection without necessarily producing closeness.

Friendship has become oddly administrative. A bit like managing subscriptions.

We Think Reaching Out Will Be Awkward

Another important factor is emotional fatigue and fear of rejection, says Kashyap. You think of messaging someone. Then your brain says: “It’s been too long. This will be weird.” Meanwhile, the other person is probably sitting somewhere thinking exactly the same thing!