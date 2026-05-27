Why Is It So Hard To Make Friends When You Grow Up? We Dug Around For Answers
Research suggests adults are navigating something close to a friendship drought. Find out the reasons why.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
There is a moment in adulthood when you suddenly realise: You no longer have friends the way you once did. There are people you care about but never see, WhatsApp groups full of reaction emojis instead of conversations, and friendships sustained almost entirely through “We really must catch up soon.”
You used to make friends accidentally. School forced you into proximity with people every day. College added late-night conversations and emotional oversharing over cheap food. Work (at least early on) gave you a gang to complain with. However, somewhere along the way life became an admin exercise. And real friendship became difficult. The peculiar thing is this struggle is so universal that nearly everyone seems embarrassed to admit it.
Science has been screaming: Yes, adulthood has made friendship harder. Research suggests adults are navigating something close to a friendship drought, fuelled by busyness, relocation, digital overload, emotional caution, and something almost nobody talks about enough: exhaustion.
The Death of Built-In Friendship
When you are 14, friendship is easy because everyone is trapped together in geography class. You see the same faces daily. Shared misery (math exams, awkward crushes, school cafeteria food) does half the bonding work. At 34? You need calendars. A 2022 research paper studied friendship patterns in the West and found that adulthood changes how people socialise. Work, marriage, caregiving, and responsibilities reshape how friendships function. Social opportunities become less spontaneous and more intentional.
We are all lonely, and somehow too busy to solve it. A major 2024 review on loneliness in young adulthood found that feelings of loneliness remain surprisingly common despite people technically being socially connected. Many adults maintain relationships yet still feel emotionally disconnected. This sounds impossible until you think about modern friendship.
“Social media has created an illusion of connection while often reducing meaningful real life interactions,” says Deepak Kashyap, Counselling Psychologist. We know what someone had for breakfast because they posted it online but we do not know if they are struggling. We “like” each other more than we talk to each other. Social media creates the illusion of connection without necessarily producing closeness.
Friendship has become oddly administrative. A bit like managing subscriptions.
We Think Reaching Out Will Be Awkward
Another important factor is emotional fatigue and fear of rejection, says Kashyap. You think of messaging someone. Then your brain says: “It’s been too long. This will be weird.” Meanwhile, the other person is probably sitting somewhere thinking exactly the same thing!
One of the strangest recent findings in friendship research is how reluctant adults are to reconnect with old friends. A 2024 study published in Communications Psychology found people consistently underestimated how happy others would feel if they reached out. Adults assumed reconnecting would be awkward or unwanted—even when it was likely to be warmly welcomed. “Many adults hesitate to initiate friendships because they worry about being judged, misunderstood, or appearing intrusive,” explains Kashyap, adding that the key to overcoming this is intentional social effort.
We can invent satellites and artificial intelligence, but still cannot send: “Hey, random thought... I miss hanging out.”
Adult Friendship Competes With Everything
Friendship enters adulthood like an underfunded arts programme. Everyone agrees it matters. Nobody has enough time for it. Research increasingly shows that adult loneliness rises during life transitions: moving cities, changing jobs, becoming parents, caregiving, divorce, or even simply ageing. Friendships often weaken not because affection disappears but because logistics win.
Nobody tells you that adulthood is essentially losing proximity to people you love. Your best friend moves abroad. Another gets married. Someone disappears into parenting. One becomes impossible to schedule unless booked six weeks in advance. At some point, your social circle starts resembling abandoned gym memberships: Technically active, rarely used.
A growing body of friendship research suggests emotional closeness (not number of friends) is what most predicts wellbeing in adulthood. Yet many adults report wanting greater intimacy in friendships while struggling to create it. This is partly because adulthood teaches caution. You have been disappointed, ghosted, judged, ignored. So instead of vulnerability, many people settle for friendliness. However, real friendship requires letting someone see you worried, insecure, lonely, ridiculous. Much harder than discussing traffic or Netflix shows.
So What Actually Helps?
Friendship in adulthood may be harder, but it is not impossible. Studies repeatedly point toward something annoyingly simple: consistency matters more than chemistry. Repeated contact, small interactions, and shared routines matter enormously for forming bonds.
In other words:
- Join something, show up repeatedly.
- Text first.
- Invite people without overthinking.
- Accept awkwardness.
- Treat friendship less like fate and more like gardening.
We think friendships should happen naturally the way they did at 16. But adulthood changes the rules.
Friendship stops being accidental and becomes deliberate. Advises Kashyap, “Friendships in adulthood rarely happen automatically; they require consistency, openness, and shared experiences. Participating in communities, hobbies, fitness groups, workshops, or even small repeated interactions can gradually build familiarity and comfort. Most importantly, adults need to normalise vulnerability and understand that meaningful friendships are built through patience, emotional presence, and genuine connection rather than perfection.”
So, the bravest thing you can say is not “I’m busy.” It is: “Would you like to hang out sometime?”
References:
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1040260822000387
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s44271-024-00075-8
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666518224000081
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0747563225001840
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